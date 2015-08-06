Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Delfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed India Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1310 Reaffirmed (reduced from 186 Cr) India Power Corporation Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed CP)* *carved out of fund based working capital limit Kuantum Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 482.5 Assigned Mantena Infra ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 5 Cr) Sterling Ceramics ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kuantum Papers Ltd LT/Medium term CARE BBB(FD) 300 Assigned Fixed Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashirwad Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190 Assigned Delfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48.2 Reaffirmed India Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3520 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 317 Cr) India Power Corporation Ltd Outstanding NCD CARE A+ 1200 Reaffirmed issue India Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT CARE A+ 1800 Reaffirmed borrowing/NCD issue Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1305 Reaffirmed Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Kuantum Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1350.6 Assigned Mantena Infra LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 350 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 30 Cr) Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 100 Assigned CARE A4 Prakash Steel Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned R.S. Green Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 127.3 Assigned Sterling Ceramics LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 65.2 Assigned Sterling Ceramics LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 7.5 Assigned A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)