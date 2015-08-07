Aug 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aesthetic Living Merchants Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 114.2 Assigned Agson Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 520 Reaffirmed Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Bright Style Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 135.1 Reaffirmed Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Revised from CARE A1 Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd Proposed CP* CARE A1+ 350 Revised from CARE A1 Gati Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Revised from CARE A2 (reduced from 17.50 CR) Kennigton Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 700 Reaffirmed The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3- 162.7 Revised from CARE A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Murmugao Port Terminal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Aesthetic Living Merchants Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35.8 Assigned Agson Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5535.1 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.544.18 crore) Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned Bhatia Energy & Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 399 Reaffirmed (reduced from 43.23 CR) Bright Style Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn* Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Pvt. Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB 170 Assigned (Rupees Seventeen crore only) Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2350.7 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 250 CR) Gati Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 728.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ Gati Ltd Medium Term Fixed CARE A- 500 Revised from Deposits CARE BBB+ Golden Peace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Greenko Bagewadi Wind Energies Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac^ CARE A-(SO) 1800 Reaffirmed Harpritam Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 48 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.50 CR) Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdSeries A PTCs - - Withdrawn Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdSeries A PTCs - - Withdrawn Kennigton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Komal Amin Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ladhar Paper Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 91.2 Assigned Nadhi Bio Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Revised from CARE BB- North Eastern Electric Power NCD CARE AA 31000 Revised from Corporation Ltd. CARE AA- North Eastern Electric Power Proposed NCDs CARE AA 9000 Assigned Corporation Ltd. Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A2 PTCs - - Withdrawn Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Second Loss - - Withdrawn Facility The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 730.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Vijay Deep Silk Milss Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Revised from CARE B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)