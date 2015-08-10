Aug 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACIL Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 20 Suspended Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 620 Suspended Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1 1500 Suspended Amtek Auto Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2455 Suspended Amtek India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1030 Suspended Amrutva Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Suspended Argl Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 180 Suspended Everblue Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A1+ (SO) 50 Reaffirmed Hemang Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 298.5 Assigned Laurus Labs Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3020 Reaffirmed Laurus Labs Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CP* CARE A1 100 Reaffirmed *carved out of working capital limits of the company National Collateral Management ServiceST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 150 Ltd Neuland Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 724 Reaffirmed Ray Constructions Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Singhi Cables And Conductors Pvt. Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Assigned Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Revised from CARE A3+ Sreekanth Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Sylvan Plyboard (India) Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5775 Assigned Tag Offshore Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed Themis Medicare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 632.5 Reaffirmed Udupi Power Corporation Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 7500 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACIL Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 12931 Suspended Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 29532.8 Suspended Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A+ 2000 Suspended Amar Partap Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Amrutva Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Amtek Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 73984 Suspended Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs-I CARE AA- 2000 Suspended Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs-II CARE AA- 800 Suspended Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs-III CARE AA- 2000 Suspended Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs-IV CARE AA- 8000 Suspended Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs CARE AA- 6000 Suspended Amtek India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 48670.2 Suspended Amtek India Ltd NCDs-I CARE A+ 750 Suspended Amtek India Ltd NCDs-II CARE A+ 2000 Suspended Amtek India Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A+ 3000 Suspended Argl Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 8489.1 Suspended Bajla Motors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 123.9 Assigned Bapa Real Estate Pvt Ltd Bk Facility Withdrawn Everblue Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA (SO) 30.4 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) (@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Raymond Ltd (RL, rated CARE AA / CARE A1+) Hemang Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 433.4 Assigned Laurus Labs Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 10346 Reaffirmed Mentor Home Loans India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Suspension revoked and revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 20 Cr) National Collateral Management ServiceLT Bk Fac CARE A+ % 4125.7 Ltd Neuland Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1755.1 Reaffirmed P.M. Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.4 Revised from CARE B Ray Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 630 Reaffirmed Singhi Cables And Conductors Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 890.8 Reaffirmed Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed / /CARE A2 Revised from CARE A3+ Sreekanth Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Revised from CARE BB- Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 230 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB- / CARE A4 Sylvan Plyboard (India) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 361 Assigned Tag Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 9750.8 Reaffirmed Themis Medicare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 131 Reaffirmed Themis Medicare Ltd LT Rupee TL CARE D 254.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.27.16 crore) Udupi Power Corporation Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 55400 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD IX CARE A 1000 Assigned UT Worldwide India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120 Assigned UT Worldwide India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 140 Assigned A3+ Vaidya V & I Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 89 Assigned Vedik Ispat Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BB 270.7 Assigned Vedik Ispat Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac- CC CARE BB 200 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)