Aug 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ador Welding Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 240 Reaffirmed Cargo Motors (Rajasthan) Pvt.Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Dsg Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed^ ^ Rating suspension revoked Housing Development Finance Corp ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 93100 Reaffirmed Ltd Imp Power Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB-LC) CARE A3 781.5 Reaffirmed Iup Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Jalaram Ginnning Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.4 Reaffirmed Neo Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Reaffirmed (reduced from 90.99 CR) Panama Petrochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3540 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ador Welding Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 275 Reaffirmed Beam Flashlight Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Drashti Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CARE AA 3600 Assigned Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) -Series A^ ^Series A to be subscribed by sponsor and Series B to be subscribed by Investors Drashti Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT NCD- CARE AA 8400 Assigned Series B^ Dsg Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 296.2 Reaffirmed^ ^ Rating suspension revoked Girnar Hosiery Works (Regd) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 125 Assigned Housing Development Finance Corp LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 131490 Reaffirmed Ltd Imp Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 89.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.61 CR) Imp Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB- CARE BBB- 800 Reaffirmed CC) Imp Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (NFB-BG) CARE BBB- 1199 Reaffirmed India Power Corporation (Bodhgaya) LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 250 Assigned Iup Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 140 Revised from CARE BBB Jalaram Ginnning Factory LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 8.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.10 CR) Jalaram Ginnning Factory LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 75 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Karle Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL- CARE BBB- (SO) 2000 Assigned Lease Rental Discounting) Neo Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1003.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 109.01 CR) Ocean Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Assigned Oxygen Infrastructures And Developers Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Panama Petrochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 200 Reaffirmed Parth Thread Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 161 Assigned Rahul Electronic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2768.1 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD CARE A 2835.1 Assigned Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 9150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 515) CARE A1 Shakti Hatcheries And Poultries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Shiv Gramoudyog Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE B 113.6 Reaffirmed Sri Shakthi Refineries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE B 30 Assigned Sri Shakthi Refineries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- FB CARE B 50 Assigned Svl Ltd Proposed CARE AA+ (SO) 4100 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture issue@ @ backed by proposed unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by Shriram City Union Finance Limited (SCUF rated CARE AA+/CARE A1+). Tarunika Gaur Housing & Construction Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Unnati Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 129 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)