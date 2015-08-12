Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Auto Engineering Pvt. Ltd Non-FB - ST - LOC CARE A4 10 Assigned
Aditya Auto Engineering Pvt. Ltd FB - ST - Bill CARE A4 25 Assigned
Discounting
Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 189.1 Assigned
Greenland Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Assigned
Jash Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 55.6 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.5.30 crore)
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 13253 Reaffirmed
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Instruments CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
(CP)
Newage Fire Protection Engineers Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 55 Revised from
Ltd CARE A4
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 2.40 Cr)
S.M. Teledirect Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 225 Revised from
CARE A3
Smilax Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 188 Revised from
CARE A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aangan Agrotech Exports Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended
Aditya Auto Engineering Pvt. Ltd FB - LT- CC CARE BB- 50 Assigned
Aditya Auto Engineering Pvt. Ltd FB - LT - BGs CARE BB- 7.5 Assigned
Aggarwal Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 295.6 Revised from
CARE B
Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2324.5 Assigned
Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6000 Reaffirmed
Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd LT NCD issue - CARE A- 500 Reaffirmed
Series I
Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd LT NCD issue - CARE A- 580 Reaffirmed
Series II
Greenland Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63 Assigned
Hi-Tech Systems And Services Ltd Issuer rating CARE BBB+ (Is) NOTICE OF
WITHDRAWAL
Jash Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 390 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.34.72 crore)
Jash Engineering Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 325 Reaffirmed
A2
(enhanced from Rs.25 crore)
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 20773 Revised from
CARE A+
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 3500 Revised from
A1+ CARE A+/ CARE
A1+
Jodhani Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120 Revised from
CARE BB+
Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation LT Bond Issues CARE A-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Madhya Pradesh
Newage Fire Protection Engineers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 45 Revised from
Ltd CARE BB-
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 659.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 15 Cr)
S.M. Teledirect Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 350 Suspension
revoked and
rating revised
from CARE BB
(enhanced from 18 Cr)
Sabar Cables Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1017 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Smilax Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 555.6 Revised from
CARE BB+
(reduced from 68.20 Cr)
Smilax Laboratories Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 50 Revised from
A3 CARE BB+ /
CARE A4+
Tata Motors Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 66000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 18500 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
