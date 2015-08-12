Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Auto Engineering Pvt. Ltd Non-FB - ST - LOC CARE A4 10 Assigned Aditya Auto Engineering Pvt. Ltd FB - ST - Bill CARE A4 25 Assigned Discounting Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 189.1 Assigned Greenland Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Assigned Jash Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 55.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.5.30 crore) JK Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 13253 Reaffirmed JK Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Instruments CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (CP) Newage Fire Protection Engineers Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 55 Revised from Ltd CARE A4 Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.40 Cr) S.M. Teledirect Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 225 Revised from CARE A3 Smilax Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 188 Revised from CARE A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aangan Agrotech Exports Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Aditya Auto Engineering Pvt. Ltd FB - LT- CC CARE BB- 50 Assigned Aditya Auto Engineering Pvt. Ltd FB - LT - BGs CARE BB- 7.5 Assigned Aggarwal Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 295.6 Revised from CARE B Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2324.5 Assigned Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6000 Reaffirmed Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd LT NCD issue - CARE A- 500 Reaffirmed Series I Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd LT NCD issue - CARE A- 580 Reaffirmed Series II Greenland Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63 Assigned Hi-Tech Systems And Services Ltd Issuer rating CARE BBB+ (Is) NOTICE OF WITHDRAWAL Jash Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 390 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.34.72 crore) Jash Engineering Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 325 Reaffirmed A2 (enhanced from Rs.25 crore) JK Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 20773 Revised from CARE A+ JK Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 3500 Revised from A1+ CARE A+/ CARE A1+ Jodhani Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120 Revised from CARE BB+ Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation LT Bond Issues CARE A-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Madhya Pradesh Newage Fire Protection Engineers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 45 Revised from Ltd CARE BB- Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 659.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15 Cr) S.M. Teledirect Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 350 Suspension revoked and rating revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 18 Cr) Sabar Cables Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1017 Revised from CARE BBB- Smilax Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 555.6 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 68.20 Cr) Smilax Laboratories Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 50 Revised from A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Tata Motors Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 66000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 18500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.