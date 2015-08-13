Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capital First Ltd CP / ST debt CARE A1+ 17000 Reaffirmed programme (enhanced from 1200 CR) Dynamic Electro-Mech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Garmef ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Assigned Ksh International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Medicare Hygiene Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Assigned Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed* * Reclassified from LT/ST to LT, #Reclassified from LT/ST to ST (enhanced from 3.5 CR) Pune Metagraph ST Bk Fac CARE A3 57.6 Assigned S V Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 227.2 Reaffirmed Ssipl Retail Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1 750 Assigned issue* *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Steel Authority Of India Ltd ST CP/ICD CARE A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed Programme (enhanced from Rs.6,000 crore) Shlogam Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 300 Revised from CARE A4 (reduced from Rs.40.00 crore) The Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.625 crore) Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1000 Revised from CARE A3+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Medium-term Fixed CARE BB(FD) 4.902 Reaffirmed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capital First Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 15500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1050 CR) Capital First Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed issue (enhanced from 200 CR) Dhanee International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.5 Assigned Dynamic Electro-Mech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Dynamic Electro-Mech LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 20 Assigned A4 G R Infraprojects Ltd NCD Issue - CARE A+ 1500 Assigned Tranche 1 G R Infraprojects Ltd NCD Issue - CARE A+ 250 Assigned Tranche 2 Ksh International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 464.3 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 27.93 CR) Mariana Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 40 Assigned Mariana Foods Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A430 Assigned Medicare Hygiene Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 58.3 Assigned Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed* * Reclassified from LT/ST to LT, #Reclassified from LT/ST to ST (enhanced from 6.5 CR) Prakash Steel Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 153.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 CR) Pune Metagraph LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 187.5 Assigned S V Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6 CR) Shell Inn International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 317.2 Reaffirmed Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1213.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.132.39 crore) Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond Programme-ICARE AAA 54060 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.6,000 crore) Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Programme-II Steel Authority Of India Ltd Proposed LT Bond CARE AAA 60000 Reaffirmed Programme-III Steel Authority Of India Ltd Proposed LT Public CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Swagat Housing Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned The Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3300 Reaffirmed Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1198.9 Revised from CARE BBB Vedik Ispat Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac- Term CARE BB 270.7 Assigned Loan Vedik Ispat Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac- Cash CARE BB 200 Assigned Credit (reduced from 127.66 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)