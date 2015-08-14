Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agc Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Reaffirmed Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd ST debt programme CARE A1+(SO)* 100 Reaffirmed *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Corporate Finance Pvt. Ltd. (ACFPL) Balkrishna Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28.5 Assigned Compuage Infocom Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE A2 4800.5 Revised from Limit CARE A3+ Ctx Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 215 Reaffirmed Cubex Tubings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP * CARE A1+(SO) 4500 Reaffirmed * credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided/to be provided by Shapoorji Pallonji Company and Private Limited (SPCPL) S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP Issue *CARE A1+(SO) 600 Reaffirmed * credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided/to be provided by Shapoorji Pallonji Company and Private Limited (SPCPL) S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP Issue *CARE A1+(SO) 1000 Assigned * credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided/to be provided by Shapoorji Pallonji Company and Private Limited (SPCPL) Sudhanva Engineers And Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abro Chimique Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115 Assigned Agc Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Alfa One Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE C 50 Assigned Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd LT debt programme CARE A+(SO)* 1337.5 Assigned *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent. Ambit Corporate Finance Pvt. Ltd. (ACFPL) Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd LT debt programme CARE A+(SO)* 62.5 Reaffirmed Asian Impex Long - term Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Balkrishna Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 473.5 Assigned Borkhedi Wardner Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 283.9 Reaffirmed Borkhedi Wardner Pathways Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 91 Assigned /CARE A3 Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Compuage Infocom Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB+ 2005 Revised from Limits CARE BBB Ctx Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 377.5 Reaffirmed Cubex Tubings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Reaffirmed Hatgad Resort Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 57800 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Debt CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Instrument- NCD - Series I Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Debt CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Instrument- NCD - Series II Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Debt CARE A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Instrument- NCD - Series III Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Debt CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Instrument- NCD - Series IV Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Debt CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Instrument- NCD - Series V Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Debt CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Instrument- NCD - Series V Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Debt CARE A+ 1000 Assigned Instrument- NCD - Series VII Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Debt Instrument CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed - Sub - debt Issue- I Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd CP Issue CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Javery Incorporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Reaffirmed San & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Revised from CARE B+ Sudhanva Engineers And Builders LT Bk Fac CARE B 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)