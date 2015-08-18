Aug 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Wood Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Assigned Akansha Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned Akansha Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Chandra Nirman Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Globe Artwares Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Sahib Tradelinks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Sita Ram & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Wood Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Assigned Adani Wilmar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 12310 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs.1244.96 crore) Adani Wilmar Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 50690 Revised from A1 CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Akansha Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Assigned Akansha Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE A+ 22850 Reaffirmed Bonds Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA- 6591 Reaffirmed Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II - Withdrawn Bonds (Series X)* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Lower Tier II Bonds (Series X) of Central Bank of India with immediateeffect, as the bank has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issueas on date. Chandra Nirman Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Revised from CARE BB- Globe Artwares Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Kashtbhanjan Ginning And Oil Industrie LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.3 Assigned Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 22 Assigned Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 120 Assigned CARE A4 Milestone Opportunities Fund 10 (Mof-1Milestone CARE AA+(AIF) - Assigned Opportunities Fund 10 Nand Infrastructure & Projects LT / Short- term CARE BB / 150 Assigned Bk Fac CARE A4 New Jai Bharat Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 110 Assigned Nice International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68.5 Assigned Nice International Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 31.5 Assigned CARE A4 Sahib Tradelinks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned Sita Ram & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Assigned Srei Equipment Finance Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)