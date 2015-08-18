Aug 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 17, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
A S Wood Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Assigned
Akansha Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned
Akansha Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned
Chandra Nirman Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed
Globe Artwares Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned
Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned
Sahib Tradelinks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned
Sita Ram & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
A S Wood Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Assigned
Adani Wilmar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 12310 Revised from
CARE BBB+
(reduced from
Rs.1244.96 crore)
Adani Wilmar Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 50690 Revised from
A1 CARE BBB+ /
CARE A2
Akansha Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Assigned
Akansha Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned
Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE A+ 22850 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA- 6591 Reaffirmed
Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II - Withdrawn
Bonds (Series X)*
*CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Lower Tier II Bonds (Series X) of Central Bank of
India with immediateeffect, as the bank has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and
there is no amount outstanding under the issueas on date.
Chandra Nirman Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Revised from
CARE BB-
Globe Artwares Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned
Kashtbhanjan Ginning And Oil Industrie LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.3 Assigned
Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 22 Assigned
Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 120 Assigned
CARE A4
Milestone Opportunities Fund 10 (Mof-1Milestone CARE AA+(AIF) - Assigned
Opportunities
Fund 10
Nand Infrastructure & Projects LT / Short- term CARE BB / 150 Assigned
Bk Fac CARE A4
New Jai Bharat Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 110 Assigned
Nice International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68.5 Assigned
Nice International Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 31.5 Assigned
CARE A4
Sahib Tradelinks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned
Sita Ram & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Assigned
Srei Equipment Finance Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
