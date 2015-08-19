Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 18, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
*carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company.
Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 12500 Assigned
Birla Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 9580 Placed on
credit watch
Birla Corporation Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 500 Placed on
CP)* credit watch
*by earmarking the bank limit
Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 362 Assigned
Future Retail Ltd CP (Carved out of CARE A1+ 4875 Reaffirmed
the working
capital limits)
Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10.7 Assigned
Shilpa Electrical Engineers (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 224 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.17.15 crore)
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Icici Home Finance Company Ltd For FD CARE AAA FD(SO)400 Reaffirmed
Reduced Limit
(reduced from 60 CR)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE A- 500 Assigned
Balaji Chawal Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Birla Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1400 Placed on
credit watch
Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series I-IV) CARE AA+ 5000 Placed on
credit watch
Birla Corporation Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 2000 Placed on
A1+ credit watch
Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned
Grd Trucks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned
Jagat Vijay Printers LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 155 Assigned
K.P. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 104.5 Assigned
Kalya Constructions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Lassic Mall Development Company Pvt Proposed NCDs CARE AA+(SO)@ 4500 Assigned
Ltd (NCD) issue
@ Rating assigned would be 'Provisional' subject to the execution of transaction documents apart
from Legal Opinion. The rating shall be confirmed once the company confirms that it
has executed all the transaction documents as per the proposed terms of the structure,
with evidence supporting the same.
Luminous Water Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned
Mahatma Jyotiba Fule Vidyapeeth SamitiLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 45 Assigned
Mahatma Jyotiba Fule Vidyapeeth SamitiLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 15 Assigned
CARE A4+
Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 47.9 Assigned
Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 50 Assigned
CARE A4+
Param Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Pune Sholapur Road Development Co. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9310.7 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.945.22 crore)
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd. Proposed CARE AA(SO)** 1500 Assigned
Non-Convertible
Debentures (NCD) issue
(Rupees One Hundered and Fifty crore only)** backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter
of comfort from Reliance Capital Ltd.(RCL, rated 'CARE AAA LT debt)/CARE AA+ (subordinated
debt)/CARE PP-MLD AAA (principle protected market linked debenture)
Shilpa Electrical Engineers (India) PvLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned
Ltd
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Proposed CARE AA+ 350 Assigned
Non-Convertible
Debenture issue
Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8.5 Reaffirmed
Vardaan Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 12 CR)
Vardaan Exports LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 30 Reaffirmed
CARE A4
Vardaan Exports LT Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 3 CR)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
