Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 12500 Assigned Birla Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 9580 Placed on credit watch Birla Corporation Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 500 Placed on CP)* credit watch *by earmarking the bank limit Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 362 Assigned Future Retail Ltd CP (Carved out of CARE A1+ 4875 Reaffirmed the working capital limits) Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10.7 Assigned Shilpa Electrical Engineers (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Pvt Ltd Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 224 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.17.15 crore) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Home Finance Company Ltd For FD CARE AAA FD(SO)400 Reaffirmed Reduced Limit (reduced from 60 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE A- 500 Assigned Balaji Chawal Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Birla Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1400 Placed on credit watch Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series I-IV) CARE AA+ 5000 Placed on credit watch Birla Corporation Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 2000 Placed on A1+ credit watch Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Grd Trucks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned Jagat Vijay Printers LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 155 Assigned K.P. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 104.5 Assigned Kalya Constructions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lassic Mall Development Company Pvt Proposed NCDs CARE AA+(SO)@ 4500 Assigned Ltd (NCD) issue @ Rating assigned would be 'Provisional' subject to the execution of transaction documents apart from Legal Opinion. The rating shall be confirmed once the company confirms that it has executed all the transaction documents as per the proposed terms of the structure, with evidence supporting the same. Luminous Water Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Mahatma Jyotiba Fule Vidyapeeth SamitiLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 45 Assigned Mahatma Jyotiba Fule Vidyapeeth SamitiLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 15 Assigned CARE A4+ Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 47.9 Assigned Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 50 Assigned CARE A4+ Param Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Pune Sholapur Road Development Co. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9310.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.945.22 crore) Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd. Proposed CARE AA(SO)** 1500 Assigned Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) issue (Rupees One Hundered and Fifty crore only)** backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Reliance Capital Ltd.(RCL, rated 'CARE AAA LT debt)/CARE AA+ (subordinated debt)/CARE PP-MLD AAA (principle protected market linked debenture) Shilpa Electrical Engineers (India) PvLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned Ltd Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Proposed CARE AA+ 350 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture issue Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8.5 Reaffirmed Vardaan Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12 CR) Vardaan Exports LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 30 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Vardaan Exports LT Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.