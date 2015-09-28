Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 24 & 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Coal Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned Agro Solvent Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 39.9 Reaffirmed Ala Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac -Non FB CARE A3 (SO) 300 Provisional - LC/BG Ankit India ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 250 Assigned Best Knitting Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Reaffirmed Bhilai Jaypee Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1350 Revised from CARE A3 Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO)@ 873.5 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt.ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Revised from Ltd CARE A3+ Harita Seating Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Revised from CARE A3 HEC Infra Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45 Assigned JBF Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1 16115 % Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned Kovai Medical Centre And Hospital Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 130 Revised from CARE A2 MPM Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Sekar Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Simplex Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 550 Suspension revoked; Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 75 Cr) SKS Fasteners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Assigned Tata Communications Payment Solutions ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 1100 Assigned Ltd % backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Tata Communications Ltd. (TCL) Tata Communications Payment Solutions ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 545 Assigned Ltd @ Includes Rs.0.50 crore backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by TCL; Rs.4 crore backed by credit enhancement in the form of debit letter authority from TCL and Rs.50 crore backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from TCL Texport Syndicate India Ltd Bk Fac- Non Fund CARE A3 290 Revised from Based- ST- BG/LC CARE A4 (enhanced from Rs. 24 Cr) Thenpandian Spinning Mills India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Ltd V. K. Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 840 Assigned Vindhya Telelinks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10476.1 Revised from CARE A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Fabrik Plast Company Bk facility - - Withdrawn Adarsh Shikshan Sansthan Bk Fac - - Suspended Aggarwal Coal Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Agra Gwalior Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 2220 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 86.19 Cr) Agra Gwalior Pathways Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 358.1 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (SO) Agro Solvent Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 705 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 65 Cr) Ala Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB - CARE BBB- (SO) 100 Provisional CC Allied Strips Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Arcotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2682.4 Assigned Arcotech Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 2050 Assigned CARE A3+ Axis Bank Ltd. Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 33500 Reaffirmed (Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds Barnala Realtech Bk Fac - - Suspended Best Knitting Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 568 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 47.16 Cr) Bhilai Jaypee Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1700 Revised from CARE BBB- Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO)@ 645 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1020 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB (reduced from 112.78 Cr) Chemoil Adani Pvt. Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5750 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Withdrawn Coral Drugs Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dar Credit & Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4103.7 Revised from CARE A- (SO) DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 2600 Provisional (enhanced from Rs.10 crore) Gandhi Spices Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Assigned Harita Seating Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 280.3 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 32.73 Cr) Harita Seating Systems Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3 (reduced from 8.5 Cr) HEC Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 115 Assigned India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 60 Cr) India Steel Works Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 800 Assigned Inductotherm (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Inductotherm (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 500 Reaffirmed A1+ Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 65500 Revised from CARE BB Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD - II CARE D 5000 Revised from CARE BB Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD - III CARE D 4000 Revised from CARE BB Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD - IV CARE D 4000 Revised from CARE BB JBF Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- 3885 % Based) JBF Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 390.3 % Kerala Communicators Cable Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 55 Assigned Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Assigned Kovai Medical Centre And Hospital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1431.4 Revised from CARE A- L&T Halol Shamlaji Tollway Ltd NCDs - - Withdrawn Magus Bengal Estates Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Assigned Matix Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac-Fund CARE D 32630 Revised from based-TL* CARE BB+/CARE A4+ *with sublimit for non-fund based facilities of equivalent amount MPM Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 175 Reaffirmed N.H.Matcon Bk Fac - - Suspended Navayuga Devanahalli Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6141 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 639.3 Cr) Niki Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 122.4 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 11.51 Cr] Orient Pack-N-Print LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 136 Assigned Praveen Spinners (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 392.6 Assigned Reliance Gas Transportation LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 42264.7 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd (reduced from Rs 5,161 crore) Reliance Gas Transportation NCDs CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation NCDs CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Ports And Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 1389.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 178.00 crore) Reliance Ports And Terminals Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 65000 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities And Power Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Sarvottam Realcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned Saturn Rings & Forgings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Assigned Sekar Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46.5 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Second Loss - - Withdrawn Facility Sidhartha Buildhome Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1290 Reaffirmed Simplex Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 586.9 Suspension revoked; Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 92.38 Cr) SKS Fasteners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 116.8 Assigned Srei Equipment Finance Ltd secured redeemable - - Withdrawn bond (Series X) Sri Senthil Autos LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned STFCL CV Trust Nov 2012-III Series A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn STFCL CV Trust Nov 2012-III Series A2 PTCs - - Withdrawn STFCL CV Trust Nov 2012-III Second Loss - - Withdrawn Facility Susheela Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Tata Communications Payment Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 3000 Assigned Ltd # backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Tata Communications Ltd. (TCL). Tata Communications Payment Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 360 Assigned Ltd ^ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by TCL. Texport Syndicate India Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB-/ 1200 Assigned/ Based- LT/ST- EPC/ CARE A3 Revised from PSC CARE A4 (enhanced from Rs. 95.50 Cr) Thenpandian Spinning Mills India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 240 Assigned Ltd Transstroy Bhopal Berasia Sironj Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Tollways Pvt Ltd Transstroy Hoskote Dobbaset Tollways Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Pvt Ltd V. K. Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 132.4 Assigned Vindhya Telelinks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4398 Revised from CARE A- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 