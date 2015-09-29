Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Facilities Of Alpha Design TechnologieST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A3 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 14100 Revised from CARE A3+ Milton Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 87.5 Reaffirmed Netra Mercantile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Assigned Sanjayuttam Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Reaffirmed Simplex Infrastructures Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1 5000 Revised from CP)@ CARE A1+ @ carved out of working capital limits Simplex Infrastructures Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1 6000 Revised from CP)* CARE A1+ *Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. has given an undertaking that cash credit limit will not be utilized to the extent of STD utilization. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6000 Reaffirmed Apar Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 33750 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Bdh Enterprises (India) LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Dee Emm Residency Bk Fac - - Suspended Elecon Epc Projects Ltd Proposed NCD CARE A-(SO) 1000 Assigned (NCD) issue Facilities Of Alpha Design TechnologieLT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 510 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 56 CR) Facilities Of Alpha Design TechnologieLT Bk Fac (NFB) CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 44 CR) Gmr Infrastructure Ltd NCD - Withdrawn Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac-Term CARE BBB- 14452.2 Revised from Loan-I CARE BBB Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac- Term CARE D 5000 Revised from Loan-II CARE BBB Gmr Infrastructure Ltd NCD CARE D 8675 Revised from CARE BBB Imperial Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.5 Assigned Krrish Realtynirman Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 900 Reaffirmed L. M. Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 127.4 Revised from CARE B Milton Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 46.3 Reaffirmed Milton Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 100 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Mohak Carpets Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Narain Printers And Binders Bk Fac - - Suspended P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 79 Assigned P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 65 Assigned CARE A4 Sanjayuttam Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 169.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 12.20 crore) Shri Ramdev Cotspin LT Bk Fac- TL - - Withdrawn Shri Ramdev Cotspin LT Bk Fac- CC CARE BB- 145 Reaffirmed Simplex Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 24000 Revised from CARE A+ Simplex Infrastructures Ltd NCDs - Series I CARE A 2000 Revised from CARE A+ Simplex Infrastructures Ltd NCDs - Series II CARE A 2000 Revised from CARE A+ Simplex Infrastructures Ltd NCDs - Series I CARE A 1500 Revised from CARE A+ Simplex Infrastructures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A187000 Revised from CARE A+ / CARE A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.