Oct 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahimsa Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.50 CR) Bhagwati Kripa Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Baba Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Reduced from 0.40 CR) Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.1 Reaffirmed H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 160.6 Revised from CARE A4+ (enhanced from 16 CR) K R Pulp & Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 275 Revised from CARE A2 Merino Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 800 Revised from CARE A1 Merino Panel Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Revised from CARE A1 Neuland Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 944 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 72.40 crore ) Repco Home Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahimsa Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 89.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.68 CR) Alcor Colonisers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Baba Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100.9 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 10.40 CR) Bhagwati Kripa Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 189.7 Reaffirmed Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 163.9 Revised from CARE B Gea Bgr Energy Systems India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 100 Assigned Gea Bgr Energy Systems India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 900 Assigned A1+ Gramco Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 133.5 Revised from CARE B- H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 302.8 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 32.24 CR) India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 60 CR) Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Redeemable CARE AAA(RPS) 5000 Assigned Services Ltd Cumulative Preference Share K R Pulp & Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2093.7 Reaffirmed Karp Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10500 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 966.8 Revised from CARE A Merino Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 230 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE A/ CARE A1 Merino Panel Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 150 Revised from CARE A Merino Panel Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 100 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE A Naveen Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 131 Assigned Neuland Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2055.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 175.51 crore ) Parnika Commercial And Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Parnika Commercial And Estates Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Assigned /CARE A3 Paschal Formwork (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 7.05 CR) Precision Automation And Robotics LT Bk Fac CARE A- 780.9 Revised from India Ltd CARE BBB+ Precision Automation And Robotics LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 1920 Revised from India Ltd CARE A2 CARE BBB+/CARE A2 Repco Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 15450.1 Revised from CARE AA- Repco Home Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 5000 Revised from CARE AA- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Ter