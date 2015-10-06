Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7.4 Assigned Capson Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Happy Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 314.4 Revised from CARE A4 HEC Infra Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 160 Reaffirmed Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 730 Reaffirmed Parvati Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 159.6 Assigned Pranjal Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Ratnamani Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Sns Starch Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Reaffirmed Thermotech Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 54 Reaffirmed Wpil Ltd CP* CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed *carved out of working capital limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 358 Assigned Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 370 Assigned CARE A4+ Balaji Formalin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Bardiya Real Estate Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Assigned Pvt Ltd Capson Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 16.5 Revised from CARE B+ Capson Tiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 50 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B+/ CARE A4 Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 332.6 Revised from CARE BBB Happy Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2194.3 Revised from CARE BB Hec Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 188.9 Reaffirmed Ishwar Soap Ltd Bk Facility CARE D Suspended Khivraj Vahan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE BBB+ 265 Reaffirmed Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Mafatlal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 715 Reaffirmed Mafatlal Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 285 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Oswal Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 670 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ P.A.R.K. Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned P.A.R.K. Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 50 Assigned CARE A4+ P.D.Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 259.9 Reaffirmed P.D.Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 550 Reaffirmed CARE A2 Parvati Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 340 Reaffirmed Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1080.1 Assigned Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 602.8 Assigned CARE A4 Pranjal Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 101.6 Assigned Ratnamani Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 21.2 Reaffirmed Ratnamani Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Sns Starch Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 609.3 Reaffirmed Sunworld Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Generation And DistributionBond Issue* CARE A-(SO) 5309 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd *The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) issued by Finance (Loans & Advances Cell) Department vide G.O.Ms.No.27 dated January 28, 2009. Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Ltd Bond Issue* CARE A-(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed *The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) issued by Finance (Loans & Advances Cell) Department vide G.O.Ms.No.278 dated July 01,2009 Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Ltd Bond Issue** CARE A-(SO) 691 Reaffirmed **The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) issued by Finance (Loans & Advances Cell) Department vide G.O.Ms.No.27 dated January 28, 2009 Thermotech Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 0.2 Reaffirmed Thermotech Systems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 55 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Vardhman Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Vitthal Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Suspension revoked and revised from CARE B WPIL Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 475 Revised from CARE A- WPIL Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/ 2275 Revised from CARE A1 CARE A-/ CARE A1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)