Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amines And Plasticizers Ltd ST Bk Fac (NonFB) CARE A3 210 Reaffirmed Cesc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Cesc Ltd CP (CP) Issue* CARE A1+ 10500 Reaffirmed *CESC maintains that the aggregate outstanding under STD/CP and cash credit shall be within the sanctioned fund-based limit. Energy Development Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed Ennore Tank Terminals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Revised from CARE A1 (enhanced from 29.00 CR) Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 810 Reaffirmed K G Denim Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1324 Reaffirmed Legency Remedies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Nobletex Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 120 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from 4 CR) Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 555 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15.50 crore) Quantum Knits Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+(SO) 800 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by K.P.R Mill Ltd. Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 78 Assigned Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 60 Assigned Toyo Engineering India Priivate Ltd ST - Non-FB Bk Fac CARE A1 11870 Reaffirmed Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 117 Assigned Varmora International ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amines And Plasticizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 47 Reaffirmed (Term Loan) (reduced from Rs.4.8 crore) Amines And Plasticizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 570 Reaffirmed (Fundbased) Bansal Construction Works LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Assigned Bansal Construction Works LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned /CARE A3 Bansal Construction Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Blueart Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 67.8 Revised from CARE BB Blueart Granito Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 107.5 Revised from A4+ CARE BB /CARE A4 Cesc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 12076.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,324.91 CR) Emtici Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 181.8 Reaffirmed Energy Development Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Revised from CARE BBB Ennore Tank Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - - Withdrawn Ennore Tank Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2544.7 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 272.80 CR) G R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1656.6 Reaffirmed G R Infraprojects Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 11000 Reaffirmed A1 Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10 Assigned Jaiprakash Power Ventures NCD - II - - Withdrawn* * CARE has withdrawn the rating of the ZCDs with immediate effect as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date. Jaiprakash Power Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE B 8174.1 Revised from CARE BB Jaiprakash Power Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE B 24099.5 Revised from CARE BB Jaiprakash Power Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE BB 62267.4 Placed on Credit Watch Jaiprakash Power Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE D 118850 Revised from CARE BB Jewel Star LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 350 Revised from CARE B+ [Enhanced from 30 CR] Jodhpur Pali Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed K G Denim Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1022.2 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 116.66 CR) Krishna Fabrics Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Legency Remedies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 78 Assigned Nobletex Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 198.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.18.04 crore) Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25 CR) Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+ (enhanced from 13 CR) Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 498.9 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.37.00 crore) Pradeep Metal Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Reengus Sikar Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1638.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs.171.00 crore) Satyam Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Shree Balkrishna Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 205 Reaffirmed Shriram Housing Finance Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA+ 200 Assigned issue-IV Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 97.3 Assigned Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 180 Assigned CARE A2+ Spectrum Johnson Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9 Revised from CARE BBB- Spectrum Johnson Tiles Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 158.5 Revised from CARE A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 The Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Bond Issue* CARE A-(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and payment ofinterest from the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) issued by Finance (Loans & Advances Cell) Department vide G.O.Ms.No.354 dated October 01, 2012. Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 144.6 Assigned Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 210 Assigned CARE A2+ Toyo Engineering India Priivate Ltd Long/ST FB Bk Fac CARE A / 10400 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 206.1 Assigned Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 380 Assigned CARE A2+ Varmora International LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 200 Assigned CARE A2+ Vindhyachal Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5040 Reaffirmed Wainganga Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3280 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)