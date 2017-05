Oct 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bahdl Hospitality Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed Bank Facilities Of Kmv Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 200 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Hbl Power System Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A2+ 7698 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 684.80CR) Hillsfood Agro Beverages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned Hi-Tech Engineering Corporation India ST Bk Fac CARE A3 870 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26 Assigned Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.30 cr) Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. CP Issue CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Msm Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 68 Reaffirmed Nikka Mal Pyare Lal Jain ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Panchami Electronics Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 190 Assigned Real Grow Exims India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Shakambhari Ispat& Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 690 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.0) Shri Balaji Industrial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Reaffirmed Sree Drg Vinyls Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 650 Reaffirmed Tyre Technocrats (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1 30 Assigned issue LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated debt CARE AA+ 3000 Revised from CARE AA+ Artech Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Revised from CARE BB Asl Industries Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bahdl Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1019 Reaffirmed (reduced from 102.65CR) Bank Facilities Of Kmv Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1247.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ Bank Facilities Of Kmv Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A24000 Revised from CARE BBB+/CARE A2 Bansal Pathways (Damoh-Katni) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1960 Assigned Bansal Pathways (Damoh-Katni) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Assigned /CARE A3 Bansal Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE BBB 782 Assigned Bee Systems LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Reaffirmed Brindavan Bottlers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ecl Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 23250 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd Retail Bonds CARE AA 13000 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 40000 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 9000 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd Market-linked CARE PP-MLD AA 8000 Reaffirmed Debenture Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd NCD CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd NCD CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd Market-linked CARE PP-MLD- AA5000 Reaffirmed Debenture Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Gandevikar Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 330 Revised from CARE BBB- Hbl Power System Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3917.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 450.76CR) Hillsfood Agro Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 105 Assigned Hindalco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 184455.8Assigned Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD issue CARE AA 60000 Revised from CARE AA+ Hindalco Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/A1+ 126135 Assigned Hi-Tech Engineering Corporation India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 261.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 28.75cr) Jaya Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Assigned Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 13.4 Assigned Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 20 Assigned A4 Kalanikethan Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 624.1 Reaffirmed Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 640 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.127 cr) Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 140 Reaffirmed A1+ (reduced from Rs.23.5 cr) Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE A 6000 Reaffirmed Kjsl Freight Movers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahavir Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Msm Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 655 Reaffirmed Nainital Tarai Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed Nikka Mal Pyare Lal Jain LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Reaffirmed Panchami Electronics Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56 Assigned Parthas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 141.6 Revised from CARE BB- Polyspin Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 184.5 Assigned R.K. Agarwal Agro Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 138.1 Reaffirmed Ranjan Suitings Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 75 Reaffirmed A4 Real Grow Exims India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 298 Reaffirmed Shakambhari Ispat& Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2755 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 241.32cr) Shree Capital Services Ltd Long/ ST Bk CARE A+/CARE 1500 Reaffirmed A1+ Shree Unique Lifestyle Homes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shri Balaji Industrial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 472 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Industrial Products Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 610 Reaffirmed A3+ Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 890.8 Reaffirmed Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed Solaimalai Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 450 Revised from CARE BB Sree Drg Vinyls Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 72.3 Assigned Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 12.3 Reaffirmed Symphony Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 770.1 Reaffirmed Tegan Texofab Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 127.5 Reaffirmed Tegan Texofab Pvt. Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 120 Reaffirmed A4 The South Indian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds The South Indian Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Basel III Compliant) The South Indian Bank Ltd CDs CARE A+ 50000 Reaffirmed Tyre Technocrats (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 223.6 Reaffirmed Victory Spinning Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vidit Feright Movers Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Voltamp Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 10 Reaffirmed Voltamp Transformers Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 1883 Reaffirmed A1+ Yashas Frp Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 22.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.68CR) Yashas Frp Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A445 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.