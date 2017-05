Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambuja Intermediates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 340 Revised from CARE A3+ Asansol Polyfabs Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Reaffirmed Commercial Paper Issue Of Suzlon EnergProposed CP(CP) CARE A3 10000 Assigned Ltd Issue^ ^Carved out of working capital limits of the company Dhara Lifescience Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3 277 Reaffirmed @ backed by stated intent of support from the Hinduja group companies Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 82 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 9.70CR) Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned Lohiya Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1800 Assigned Lokesh Machines Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 270 Reaffirmed Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 93.2 Revised from Ltd CARE D (Reduced from 80.88cr) Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 26500 Reaffirmed Savion Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Todi Rayons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Actif Corporation Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Aep Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Erstwhile Shriram Trade Finance Fixed Deposit CARE BBB+ (FD) 200 Reaffirmed Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BB+ (FD) 121.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 8.8CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambuja Intermediates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 234.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ Aquagel Chemicals (Bhavnagar) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed Asansol Polyfabs Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Chalasani Hospitals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Commercial Paper Issue Of Suzlon EnergLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 88646.6 Assigned Ltd Commercial Paper Issue Of Suzlon EnergLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 56219.5 Assigned Ltd /CARE A3 Dhara Lifescience Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 12.3 Reaffirmed Dhara Lifescience Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 Dredging Corporation Of India NonConvertible CARE AA 588.8 Reaffirmed Debentures Erstwhile Shriram Trade Finance LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Eskay Knit (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gmr Chennai Outer Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7060.1 Revised from CARE BBB Gmr Chennai Outer Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT Non-FB Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- 691.4 Revised from CARE BBB @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of GMR Infrastructure Ltd. Gmr Pochanpalli Expressways Ltd NCD issue* CARE AA 4905.6 Reaffirmed *backed by securitization of the future NHAI annuity receivable Gujarat Credo Minerals Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hes Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1333.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Hes Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 6240 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- Hinduja Foundries Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- 7039.7 Reaffirmed @ backed by stated intent of support from the Hinduja group companies Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended K- Lifestyle & Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 563.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 65.81CR) Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 49 Reaffirmed A4+ (Reduced from 9.40CR) Kiran Bawa Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Ksl & Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lohiya Industries LT Bk Facilitie CARE BBB 220 Assigned Lokesh Machines Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 931.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 94.18CR) Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 210 Reaffirmed Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 420 Reaffirmed A1+ Nikhil Footwears Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Nlc Tamilnadu Power Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AAA 34370 Reaffirmed *backed by Letter of Comfort given by Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) Nlc Tamilnadu Power Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AAA 11849.2 Reaffirmed *backed by Letter of Comfort given by Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) Optival Health Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1050 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 75CR) Origin Formulations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 348.5 Revised from CARE B (Enhanced from Rs. 22.85 Crore) Origin Lifecare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 70 Assigned Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 50 Assigned Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Facility CARE B+/CARE A4350 Assigned Palimarwar Solar Project Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB+ 50.84 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from 51CR) Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries LT Bk Fac CARE C 562.4 Revised from Ltd CARE D Pondicherry Tindivanam Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2109.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 211.14CR) Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 15433.3 Reaffirmed Pudhuaaru Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP - - Withdrawn Punj Lloyd Delta Renewables Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Puranchand & Sons Trading Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Assigned Radika Exim Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ritemed Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Rockwool (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Savion Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 74.1 Reaffirmed Sembawang Engineers & Constructors PteBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd. Simero Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 672 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.18.60 crore) Simero Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 62.5 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from Rs.3.40 crore) Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52 Revised from CARE B+ Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn Suncorp Exim India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Suraksha Packers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 58 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 7.20) Tathastu Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 410 Reaffirmed Tathastu Spintex Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 17.5 Reaffirmed A4 Todi Rayons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 367.5 Assigned Todi Rayons Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 110 Assigned A4 Vasishta Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 445 Revised from CARE D (Reduced from 56CR) Vasishta Constructions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C /CARE A41300 Revised from CARE D (Reduced from 162.50CR) Waa Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 905.6 Revised from CARE BBB Waa Solar Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 200 Revised from A2 CARE BBB/CARE A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 