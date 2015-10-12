Oct 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baroda Equipment And Vessels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Dynamic Powertech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Electrosteel Castings Ltd CP * CARE A1 4000 Revised from CARE A1+ *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company; Electrosteel Castings Ltd CP # CARE A2+ 500 Revised from CARE A1+ # aggregate of CP and other working capital borrowings should be within the assessed fund based working capital limits of the company Ganga Acrowools Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 140 Revised from CARE A3+ Gati Kausar India Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+(SO) 5 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48.6 Reaffirmed Indomet Steel Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.3 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd CP - - Withdrawn K.R.K Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 137.5 Assigned Kota Dall Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1050 Reaffirmed M.U. Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd Grading of CCt 3- Revised from construction CCt 2 contractor Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3950 Revised from CARE A3+ Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A4+ 800 Revised from CP)@ CARE A3+ @ carved out of working capital limits Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2.7 Assigned R. I. Cotton Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Royal Diam ST Bk Fac CARE A3 650 Reaffirmed Royal Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 185 Reaffirmed The Western India Plywoods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed Trycon Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 32.5 Assigned Vaibhav Laxmi Exports Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Vennar Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 10 Revised from CARE A3+ (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Icd Services Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Arya Educational And Cultural Society LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 90 Assigned Baroda Equipment And Vessels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Facility CARE BB /CARE 55 Revised from A4 CARE BB-/ CARE A4 Calcutta Electrodes Pvt. Ltd. Bk facility - - Suspended Dynamic Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Dynamic Powertech Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 40 Assigned A4 Electrosteel Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 18988.7 Revised from CARE AA- Electrosteel Castings Ltd NCD CARE A 804 Revised from CARE AA- Electrosteel Castings Ltd NCD CARE A 1500 Revised from CARE AA- Electrosteel Castings Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 10000 Revised from CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ Faery Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-Lease CARE A- 1994.4 Revised from Rental Discounting CARE AA-(SO) (LRD) Loan for Tower A (reduced from 220 Cr) Faery Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - LRD CARE A- 2500 Revised from for Tower B Provisional CARE AA-(SO) (reduced from 265 Cr) Faery Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE A- 2500 Revised from Proposed LRD for Provisional Provisional Tower C^ CARE AA-(SO) (reduced from 265 Cr) ^As on June 30, 2015, there is a Term loan of Rs. 219.93 crore from Axis Bank Ltd. for construction of Tower C which is to be refinanced by way of abovementioned proposed Lease Rental Discounted (LRD) facilities and hence covered under overall quantum rated by CARE Ganga Acrowools Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1282.7 Reaffirmed Gati Kausar India Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - - Withdrawn Gati Kausar India Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC@ CARE A- 50 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Gati Limited (rated CARE A-/CARE A2+) Gati Kausar India Ltd NCDs CARE BB+ 1200 Reaffirmed Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1.7 Reaffirmed Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4165 Reaffirmed Govardhan Industries Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Indomet Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64.5 Assigned JK Hitech Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 116.1 Assigned Jnana Bandhu Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned K.K.Rao Green Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 155.7 Assigned K.R.K Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.9 Assigned Kota Dall Mill LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 20 Cr) M.U. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Reaffirmed Madhav (Phoolsagar Niwas Shahpura LT Bk Fac * CARE A- 990.8 Revised from Corridor) Highways Pvt Ltd CARE BBB (SO)* *backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by WAA Solar Pvt Ltd. Madhav (Phoolsagar Niwas Shahpura LT/ST Bk Fac * CARE A-/CARE 77.5 Revised from Corridor) Highways Pvt Ltd A2+ CARE BBB (SO) / CARE A3+ (SO) *backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by WAA Solar Pvt Ltd. Madhav (Sehora Silodi Corridor) LT Bk Fac * CARE A- 582.7 Revised from Highways Pvt Ltd CARE BBB (SO) * *backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by WAA Solar Pvt Ltd. Madhav Solar (Karnataka) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB+ (SO) 554.7 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) ^backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by WAA Solar Private Limited (WSPL; rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2). Madhav Solar (Karnataka) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac ^ CARE BBB+ (SO) 77.5 Revised from /CARE A2 (SO) CARE BBB (SO) / CARE A3+ (SO) ^backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by WAA Solar Private Limited (WSPL; rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2). Manifold Agricrops Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB+ 395 Reaffirmed (reduced from 41 Cr) MBE Coal & Mineral Technology India LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 200 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB (SO) MBE Coal & Mineral Technology India LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 150 Revised from Pvt Ltd /CARE A4+(SO) CARE BBB(SO) /CARE A3+(SO) (reduced from 20 Cr) Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd Non-Convertible CARE BB (RPS) 435 Revised from Cumulative CARE BBB- Redeemable Preference Share (RPS) Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed CARE BB (RPS) 565 Revised from Non-Convertible CARE BBB- Cumulative Redeemable Preference Share (RPS) Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 48038.7 Revised from CARE BBB Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 2200 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB/ CARE A3+ Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 1000 Revised from A4 CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2132.3 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 175 Cr) Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BB+ (SO) 316.7 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) (reduced from 41.69 Cr) #Based on credit enhancement in the form of 'unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee' of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. (MBEL) Parmarth Wind Energy Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB+ 435.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 45 Cr) Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 45.5 Assigned Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 100 Assigned A3+ R. I. Cotton Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 165.6 Reaffirmed Sarvodaya Agrotech (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Lok Kalyan TrustLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 382.3 Reaffirmed Shri Sidhdata Ispat Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Sidhidata Solar Urja Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB+ 242.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25 Cr) Srinivasa Rice Industry LT Bk Fac CARE B 68 Assigned State Bank Of Hyderabad Lower Tier II CARE AAA 7100 Reaffirmed Bonds State Bank Of Hyderabad Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 17500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 6850 Reaffirmed The Western India Plywoods Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 37.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.76 Cr) The Western India Plywoods Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Trycon Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Vaibhav Laxmi Exports Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 170 Assigned / CARE A4 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Laxmi Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed Vennar Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 406 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) (reduced from 43.60 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 