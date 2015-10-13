Oct 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Himachal Futuristic Communications LtdST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4000 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 250.00 CR) Horizon Microtech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed Insco Steels Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2250 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Multivista Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Oopal Diamond ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 127 Assigned Sanvijay Rolling And Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Shiv Agro Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Shivam Hospital ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mrf Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA(FD) 500 Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.C Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78 Reaffirmed [Reduced fromRs.8.67 crore] Advent Envirocare Technology Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 257.5 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB/CARE A3 (enhancedfrom 25 CR) Agi Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 410 Assigned Ajay Plastic Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Alcor Colonisers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.10 crore] Badarpur Faridabad Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3882.1 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.393 crore] Bhartiya Micro Credit LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Dynamic Cg Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 490 Assigned Gspc Pipavav Power Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 18978.8 Revised from CARE BB [Enhanced from Rs.4 crore] Gspc Pipavav Power Company Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2835 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB / CARE A4 [Reduced from Rs.20 crore] Himachal Futuristic Communications LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3328.9 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 296.18 CR) Horizon Microtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 229.4 Revised from CARE BB Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. IBFSL Direct - - Withdrawn Assignment Mar '12 - III Assignee Payouts Indo Rama Renewables Jath Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1486.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 153.80 CR) Insco Steels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed Khalghat Sendhwa Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - CARE A- 5026.7 Revised from Senior Debt CARE BBB Khalghat Sendhwa Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk CARE A- 350 Assigned Fac (Overdraft) Khalghat Sendhwa Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - CARE BBB+ 150 Revised from Subordinate Debt CARE BBB- Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation Trust - VIII - - Withdrawn Series A1 PTCs Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation Trust - VIII - - Withdrawn Series A2 PTCs Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation Trust - VIII - - Withdrawn Second Loss Facility Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation Trust - VIII - - Withdrawn Liquidity Facility Mrf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd NCD Issue CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd Proposed TL/ CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed NCD Issue - Series I Mrf Ltd NCD Issue - Series CARE AAA 700 Reaffirmed II (reduced from 200) Multivista Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 288 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 31.17 CR ) Navjyot International Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220 Reaffirmed New Lakshmi Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 175 Reaffirmed Pari India ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn* Taking cognizance of the fact, that the short term bank facilities of Pari India have been converted into long termbank facilities, CARE hereby withdraw rating for the said bank facility. Pari India LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.15 crore] Pelican Associates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pudhuaaru Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 532.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.46.94 crore) Pudhuaaru Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1467.2 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Ratna Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Assigned Salsan Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 194 Revised from CARE B+ Salsan Steels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 3 Revised from A4 CARE B+ / Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 917.7 Assigned Sanvijay Rolling And Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3500 Reaffirmed Shiv Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50.7 Assigned Shivalik Engineering Industries Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 335 Revised from CARE BB(SO) Shivalik Power & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 145.3 Revised from CARE BB Shivam Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.5 Reaffirmed Sks Microfinance Ltd (Sksml) Series A PTCs CARE AA(SO) 500 Assigned Sunpaul Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Tree House Education & Accessories LtdLT Fund based CARE A 1028 Revised from Bk Fac CARE A- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.