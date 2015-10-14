Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Polyfilms Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned APL Apollo Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 125 Reaffirmed Bodal Chemicals Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A2 750 Revised from CARE A3 Cable Corporation Of India Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4 925 Assigned Comet Granito Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.8 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 28.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.36cr) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Fiannce Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed IKF Finance Ltd CP@ CARE A1 720 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40CR) @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable stand by letter of comfort (SBLC) by Central Bank of India (rated CARE AA- for Lower Tier II Bonds and CARE A+ for Upper Tier II Bonds) IKF Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 140 Assigned IKF Finance Ltd CP CARE A2+ 250 Revised from CARE A2 Jyoti Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1143.3 Revised from CARE A4 Krushna Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 136.8 Reaffirmed Maharaja Roofing Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Mahavir Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Assigned Manohar Food Industry ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Assigned Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed Tulsyan Nec Ltd Non-FB CARE A4 1421.6 Assigned Vayhan Coffee Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 313.8 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadheesh Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 172.1 Revised from CARE B Aakash Polyfilms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46 Assigned Aakash Polyfilms Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 64 Assigned A4 Acme Solar Technologies (Gujarat) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 412 Assigned Ltd Anish Infracon India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended APL Apollo Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 125 Reaffirmed Bag Poly International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Bank Of Maharashtra Perpetual Bonds CARE A+ 1000 Revised from CARE AA+ Bank Of Maharashtra LT Bk Fac Lower CARE AA 4250 Revised from Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ Bank Of Maharashtra LT InfraBonds^ CARE AA 1000 Revised from CARE AA+ ^The long-term bonds are unsecured and would rank pari-passu along with other uninsured, unsecured creditors. These bonds are senior to the subordinated bonds of the bank. Bank Of Maharashtra Upper Tier II CARE AA- 8500 Revised from Bonds CARE AA+ * CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds one notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds in view of their increased sensitive ness to the bank Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital-raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments Bank Of Maharashtra Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 2250 Revised from Series I* CARE AA+ * CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds one notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds in view of their increased sensitive ness to the bank Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital-raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments Bodal Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1173 Revised from CARE BBB Cable Corporation Of India Ltd FB Fac CARE BB-/CARE 75 Assigned A4 Cable Corporation Of India Ltd FB Fac CARE BBB- 388.5 Assigned Can Fin Homes Ltd NonConvertible CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Debenture Can Fin Homes Ltd NonConvertible CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Debenture Can Fin Homes Ltd Subordinated Bond CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Comet Granito Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 536.8 Revised from CARE B Deep Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2090.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 138.64cr) Deep Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 700 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from 40cr) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA 6500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Fiannce Ltd NCD CARE AA 2500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Fiannce Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Fiannce Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA 13500 Reaffirmed Fenix Ceramic Bk Fac - - Suspended IKF Finance Ltd Working capital CARE A- 4250 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 171CR) IKF Finance Ltd TL CARE A- 2760 Assigned IKF Finance Ltd NCDs (NCD CARE A- 35 Revised from CARE BBB+ IKF Finance Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A- 250 Assigned Jaigad Power Transco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3221.2 Revised from CARE A- [reduced from Rs 372.75 crore] Jyothy Laboratories Ltd LT NCD - 650 Withdrawn Jyoti Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4423.9 Revised from CARE C Jyoti Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 4855.5 Revised from CARE C/CARE A4 Krushna Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 31.4 Reaffirmed Madhav Infracon (Bk Corridor) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB+ 191 Revised from CARE BBB ^backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by WAA Solar Private Limited (WSPL; rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2). Maharaja Roofing Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80.8 Reaffirmed Mahavir Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97.5 Assigned Manohar Food Industry LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Punj Lloyd Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 47037 Reaffirmed Punj Lloyd Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 90222.8 Reaffirmed Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD I CARE D 1500 Reaffirmed Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD III CARE D 3000 Reaffirmed Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA 1000# Assigned # backed by letter of comfort from RCL. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA 1500# Reaffirmed # backed by letter of comfort from RCL. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.