Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Goodhill Suit Manufacturing ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 2251.2 Reaffirmed Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd CP issue (Carved CARE A1+ (SO) 150 Reaffirmed Out) Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed (Standalone) @ (@ Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited (ALBL) has given an undertaking to keep the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits unutilized to the extent of Commercial Paper (CP) issue. The Bank limits to the extent of Rs.100 crore will be kept unutilized throughout the tenure of the instrument. Arvind Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4760.1 Reaffirmed Arvind Ltd CP issue (Carved CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Out) Arvind Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Standalone) @ (@ Arvind Limited has given an undertaking to keep the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits unutilized to the extent of the CP issue of Rs.400 crore. Arvind Limited confirms that total of utilisation of fund-based working capital limits and outstanding of CP issued at any point of time will not exceed the sanctioned fund-based working limits Arvind OG Nonwovens Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.3.30 crore] Arvind PD Composites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 47.5 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.3.53 crore] Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 380 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.21 crore] Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Indostar Capital Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.500 crore) Jai Multi Engineering Company ST Facility CARE A4 10 Assigned Maithan Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2270 Revised from CARE A1 Pix Transmissions Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 788.9 Reaffirmed Rana Engineering Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Redstone Granito Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Revised from CARE A4 Remi Process Plant And Machineryltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Reaffirmed Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 16.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Proteins Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed [reduced from Rs.0.50 Cr] Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 108.5 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac (LC/BG) CARE A1 3250 Reaffirmed Tata Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Writers And Publishers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3 350 Assigned Working Capital Limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Goodhill Suit Manufacturing LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Arvind Goodhill Suit Manufacturing LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A3+ Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 4840.4 Reaffirmed Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd NCD (NCD) issue CARE A+ (SO) 750 Reaffirmed Arvind Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 18165.9 Reaffirmed [enhanced by Rs.146.84 crore] Arvind Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 12292.1 Reaffirmed A1+ Arvind OG Nonwovens Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 375 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.29.00 crore] Arvind Pd Composites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 167.2 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.16.12 crore] Bharat Foods Cooperative Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Flexituff International Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended GMR Bajoli Holi Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 13800 Reaffirmed GMR Bajoli Holi Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Non CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Fund Based GRG Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1676.5 Assigned Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4814.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.345.69 crore) Indianoil Lng Pvt Ltd Proposed CARE AAA (SO) 3265 Provisional Compulsorily Convertible Debentures * * The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of irrevocable & unconditional undertaking from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for (a) funding the Service Account with amount of interest due on/before due date and (b) buy-out of the CCDs on exercise of put-option by investor. Jai Multi Engineering Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.4 Assigned Khushiya Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 228.7 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.13 crore] Madhav Textiles LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A470 Reaffirmed Madhupriya Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115 Assigned Maithan Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 550 Reaffirmed Pix Transmissions Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 580.9 Reaffirmed Pooniawines (Rewari) LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Quippo Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 44.5 Revised from (Facility 2)* CARE A (SO) *backed by letter of comfort from SIFL Quippo Energy Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Revised from (Facility 3)* (SO)/CARE A2+ CARE (SO) A(SO)/CARE A1 (SO) *backed by letter of comfort from SIFL Quippo Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 475 Revised from (Facility 1)# CARE AA- (SO) #backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE A+(SO) 200 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) *backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd(SIFL). Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE A+(SO) 400 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) *backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd(SIFL). Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac# CARE A+(SO) 300 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) #based on credit enhancement in the form of Put option of SIFL. Rahul Pam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Assigned Rana Engineering Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Redstone Granito Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 399.2 Revised from CARE B+ [Reduced from Rs.44.55 crore] Reliance Capital Asset Management Reliance Capital - - Withdrawn Company Ltd Protection Oriented Fund - Plan A Reliance Capital Asset Management Reliance Capital - - Withdrawn Company Ltd Protection Oriented Fund - Plan B Reliance Capital Asset Management Reliance Capital - - Withdrawn Company Ltd Protection Oriented Fund - Plan C Reliance Capital Asset Management Reliance Capital - - Withdrawn Company Ltd Protection Oriented Fund - Plan D Reliance Capital Asset Management Reliance Capital - - Withdrawn Company Ltd Protection Oriented Fund - Plan E Reliance Capital Asset Management Reliance Capital - - Withdrawn Company Ltd Protection Oriented Fund - Plan F Remi Process Plant And Machineryltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Sahaj E-Village Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 100 Revised from (Facility 2)# CARE A (SO) # backed by 'letter of comfort' from SIFL Sahaj E-Village Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 38 Revised from (Facility 3)# (SO)/CARE A2+ CARE A (SO) (SO)/CARE A1 SO) # backed by 'letter of comfort' from SIFL Sahaj E-Village Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 450 Revised from (Facility 1)* CARE AA- (SO) * backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (SIFL) Sea Lord Containers Ltd. Bk Facility - - Withdrawn Shree Ram Proteins Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 312.5 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.27.35 Cr] Solace Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bk Facility - - Suspended Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Reaffirmed Talwar Mobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 19101.5 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 3500 Reaffirmed (CC/PC/Bill A1 Discounting) Tommy Hilfiger Arvind Fashion Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 450 Reaffirmed Videocon D2H Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL@ CARE A (SO) 8200 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,151.33 Cr) @ Term loans amounting to Rs.820 crore (outstanding as on July 1, 2015) and working capital facilities aggregating Rs.85 crore are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL; rated CARE A/ CARE A1) Videocon D2H Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A (SO) 850 Reaffirmed Videocon D2H Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB+ 17608.3 Revised from CARE A- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 