Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Civil Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Deva India Texfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 27000 Reaffirmed Ltd Gurvinder Singh ST Bk Fac CARE A4 43 Assigned J.G Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 51 Assigned Joginder Singh ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Kothari Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 14955 Reaffirmed Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 14.5 Reaffirmed Meghaaaarika Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 800 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed Pavathal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Revised from CARE A4 Precision Wires India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3975 Reaffirmed S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) ^ CARE A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided/to be provided by Shapoorji Pallonji Company and Private Limited (SPCPL) S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP issue^ CARE A1+ 950 Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided/to be provided by Shapoorji Pallonji Company and Private Limited (SPCPL) S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue^ CARE A1+ 650 Reaffirmed The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Visaka Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE A1 2050 Reaffirmed Visaka Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 275 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananda Offset Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 135.3 Reaffirmed Autobhan Automotive Pvt Ltd. TL CARE BB- 100 Assigned Autobhan Automotive Pvt Ltd. Fund Based CARE BB- 170 Assigned Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AA+ 30000 Revised from Bonds (under Basel CARE AAA II) Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AA+ 7000 Revised from (under Basel II) CARE AAA Civil Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Creative Bakers & Confectioners Pvt. LBk Fac - - Suspended Delhi Sanskar Bharti Shiksha Samiti LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Deva India Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 63.3 Reaffirmed Divi'S Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 250 Reaffirmed Divi'S Laboratories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 2430 Reaffirmed A1+ Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4650 Reaffirmed Ltd Gurvinder Singh LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned J.G Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 263.2 Assigned Joginder Singh LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Jwalaji Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Kothari Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 45 Reaffirmed Lands End Properties Pvt. Ltd. NCDs CARE AA+ 5210 Reaffirmed ** backed by credit enhancement in the form of Right of First Refusal Top Up (ROFR-TP) undertaking provided by The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL,rated CARE AA+/CARE A1+). Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 180 Reaffirmed Lotus Processors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Meghaaaarika Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Muthayammal Educational And CharitableLT Bk Fac CARE BB 77.5 Reaffirmed Trust Ntpc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 567772.5Reaffirmed Pavathal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120.9 Revised from CARE BB Pioneer Computronix Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Pioneer Computronix Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CAREA4130 Assigned Precision Wires India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 350.2 Reaffirmed Rachhpal Auto Alliance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 88.5 Assigned Renew Wind Energy (Rajkot) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2673.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ Rijiya Brothers Bk Fac - - Suspended Ritu Cargo Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Satyam Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 17000 Revised from A2+ CARE A- /CARE A2+ Solaimalai Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Sree Lakshmi Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned State Bank Of Mysore Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 6400 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Mysore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2600 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Mysore Proposed Tier II CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed BASEL III Compliant Bonds State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Travancore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Travancore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Travancore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 6910 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 2350 Reaffirmed The Federal Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series IV) The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. V.Sathyamoorthy & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Assigned Visaka Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3013.5 Reaffirmed Walzen Strips Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 