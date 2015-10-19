Oct 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arani Agro Oil Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2100 Revised from CARE A3 Cox And Kings Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed out)* (enhanced from Rs.450 Crore) *Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Cox And Kings Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed DCM Shriram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 965.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 96.98 Cr) Dekson Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 1.75 Cr] Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed F Emami Agrotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 24085 Revised from CARE A3 Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd ST Non-FB Bk Fac CARE A1 460 Reaffirmed Hushan Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac (Working CARE D 51840 Revised from capital) CARE A4 Hushan Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10000 Revised from (Short-TL) CARE A4 Jindal Saw Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 39500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.3,650 crore) Jindal Saw Ltd ST Debt (Including CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed CPs)/ NonConvertible Debentures (enhanced from Rs.125 crore) JSW Dharamtar Port Ltd ST Bk Fac - NFB CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed (LC/BG) JSW Infrastructure Ltd. ST Bk Fac - NFB CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed (LC/BG) [enhanced from Rs 10 Cr] JSW Jaigarh Port Ltd. ST Bk Fac - NFB CARE A1 750 Reaffirmed (LC/BG) KPL Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+ (SO) 3150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 205 Cr)@backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Kothari Products Limited (KPL; rated CARE A- and CARE A2+) KPL Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac^ CARE A2+ (SO) 1850 Provisional (Proposed) (reduced from 295 Cr)^ will be confirmed upon the execution of the corporate guarantee and submission of requisite documents to the satisfaction of CARE Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd ST Instruments- CP CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Mohan Lal Jain ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 137.6 Assigned Nalwa Steel And Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed Neosym Industry Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Reach Logistics Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac- BG (BG) CARE A4 10 Assigned Reach Logistics Pvt Ltd. Proposed LOC/ BG CARE A4 65 Assigned South West Port Ltd ST Bk Fac - NFB CARE A1+ 1550 Reaffirmed (LC/BG) Sujana Universal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3630 Assigned Synergy Power Equipment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 62.5 Assigned UPL Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DCM Shriram Industries Ltd Medium-term CARE BBB (FD) 150 Assigned Instruments - Fixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AI Metals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Alex Extrusions Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Basant City Centre Malls Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned BLP Wind Project (Amberi) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 943.9 Revised from CARE BBB [Reduced from Rs.100 crore] Cox And Kings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 874 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rupees 560 crore) Cox And Kings Ltd NCDs# CARE AA 8000 Reaffirmed #Rs.595 crore is the outstanding Non-Convertible Debenture as on September 22, 2015 DCM Shriram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4385.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 434.11 Cr) Dekson Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 131.5 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 4.50 Cr] Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed F Emami Agrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2467 Reaffirmed (reduced from 297.6 Cr) GHCL Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10553.1 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.960.41 crore] GHCL Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 11150 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE A 650 Reaffirmed Hushan Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 296760.2Revised from CARE BB Hushan Steel Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE D 1000 Revised from CARE BB Hushan Steel Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE D 12750 Reaffirmed Programme-I (reduced from Rs. 1,500 Cr) Hushan Steel Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE D 6550 Reaffirmed Programme-II (reduced from Rs. 800 Cr) Jindal Saw Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 26679.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.2,131.13 crore) Jindal Saw Ltd NCD -I CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.300 crore) Jindal Saw Ltd NCD -II CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd NCD -III CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd NCD -IV CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed JSW Dharamtar Port Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A+ 2800 Reaffirmed JSW Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A+ 1670 Reaffirmed [reduced from Rs. 210 crore] JSW Infrastructure Ltd. LT NCD CARE A+ 3400 Reaffirmed JSW Jaigarh Port Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A+ 20000 Reaffirmed Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac-old - - Withdrawn facility* *Since the company has repaid the Old facility of rupee term loans, FCNR (B) loans and Buyer s Credit, the same has been withdrawn. Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- CARE A 51500 Revised from Refinanced CARE A- facility-TL Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE A 10388.1 Revised from External CARE BBB- commercial borrowing and CC Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac BGs CARE A / 2000 Revised from CARE A1 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 6500 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd. NCD issue CARE AAA 180000 Assigned LIC Housing Finance Ltd. NCD issue CARE AAA 560010 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd. Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd. Upper Tier II CARE AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Bonds Mohan Lal Jain LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 85 Assigned Nalwa Steel And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed Natraj Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 259.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.26.95 Cr) Neosym Industry Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 950 Reaffirmed Newtech Shelters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190 Assigned Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1340 Reaffirmed (reduced from 143.09 Cr) Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 4070 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Palak Ferro Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61 Assigned Petron Engineering Construction Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA 8750 Reaffirmed Bonds Reach Logistics Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac- CC CARE BB- 50 Assigned Shradha Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.42 crore] Sujana Universal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4759.7 Assigned Synergy Power Equipment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 36.4 Assigned UPL Ltd NCD issue - 2500 Withdrawal UPL Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 17500 Reaffirmed UPL Ltd NCD issue CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ykz Zip Fastners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.