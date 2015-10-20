Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 19, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advanta Ltd ST Bk CARE A2+ 700 Revised from
Fac (Non-fund CARE A2
based)
Advanta Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A2+ 400 Revised from
based) CARE A2
Emcee Engineering Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed
Garg & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 63 Assigned
Kamakshi Jute Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
Kec International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 93500 Reaffirmed
Kolkata Marine Products Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned
Maa Tarini Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from
CARE A4
Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2130 Revised from
CARE A3
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advanta Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawal
(Term loan)
Advanta Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 375 Revised from
(Fund based) CARE BBB+
Bengal And Assam Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1325 Reaffirmed
[enhanced from Rs. 75 crore]
Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO) 2627.9 Reaffirmed
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd
(OMIL)
Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned
Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2262.6 Revised from
CARE A+
Kec International Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 1804.4 Reaffirmed
Kec International Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A+ 13000 Reaffirmed
Based)
Kec International Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ 750 Reaffirmed
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd CP - - Withdrawal
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Proposed NCD/Bond CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Issue/Term Loan
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds* CARE AAA(SO) 3100 Reaffirmed
14B
*Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI)
Panache Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sakrat Texfab Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A-(SO) 165.6 Reaffirmed
[Reduced from 34.99 CR] * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Surya
Roshni Ltd (rated CARE A-/CARE A2+ ).
Uco Bank Lower Tier II - - Withdrawal
Bonds (Series VI &
Series VII)
Uco Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA 6200 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series I &
III)
Uco Bank Perpetual CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series I)
Uco Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 3750 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series IX &
Series X)
Uco Bank Proposed CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure
Bonds
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II - - Withdrawal
Bonds (Series II)
United Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE A- 5750 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series I)
United Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE A- 3000 Reaffirmed
(Series I)
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II CARE A+ 8500 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series III
to Series VII-tranche1)
United Bank Of India Proposed Tier II CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series
VII-tranche2)
Universal Freight Management India PvtBk Fac - - Suspended
Ltd Redeemable Bonds* CARE AAA(SO) 17 Reaffirmed
15B
*Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI)
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable CARE AAA(SO) 1700 Reaffirmed
Bonds*16I
*Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI)
Redeemable Bonds*IICARE AAA(SO) 1200 Reaffirmed
*Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI)
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds*IVCARE AAA(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
*Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI)
Emcee Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE B 190.3 Reaffirmed
Garg & Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37 Assigned
Acecons Mining & Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.1 Assigned
Kamakshi Jute Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 163 Assigned
Dushmanta Giri LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Assigned
Kolkata Marine Products Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Assigned
Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2397.1 Revised from
CARE BBB
[Reduced from 303.44 CR]
Maa Tarini Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 113.9 Revised from
CARE BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
