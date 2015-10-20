Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanta Ltd ST Bk CARE A2+ 700 Revised from Fac (Non-fund CARE A2 based) Advanta Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A2+ 400 Revised from based) CARE A2 Emcee Engineering Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Garg & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 63 Assigned Kamakshi Jute Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Kec International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 93500 Reaffirmed Kolkata Marine Products Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned Maa Tarini Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from CARE A4 Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2130 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanta Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawal (Term loan) Advanta Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 375 Revised from (Fund based) CARE BBB+ Bengal And Assam Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1325 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs. 75 crore] Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO) 2627.9 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd (OMIL) Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2262.6 Revised from CARE A+ Kec International Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 1804.4 Reaffirmed Kec International Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A+ 13000 Reaffirmed Based) Kec International Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ 750 Reaffirmed Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd CP - - Withdrawal Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Proposed NCD/Bond CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Issue/Term Loan Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds* CARE AAA(SO) 3100 Reaffirmed 14B *Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI) Panache Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sakrat Texfab Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A-(SO) 165.6 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 34.99 CR] * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Surya Roshni Ltd (rated CARE A-/CARE A2+ ). Uco Bank Lower Tier II - - Withdrawal Bonds (Series VI & Series VII) Uco Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA 6200 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I & III) Uco Bank Perpetual CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I) Uco Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 3750 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series IX & Series X) Uco Bank Proposed CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Bonds United Bank Of India Lower Tier II - - Withdrawal Bonds (Series II) United Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE A- 5750 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I) United Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE A- 3000 Reaffirmed (Series I) United Bank Of India Lower Tier II CARE A+ 8500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series III to Series VII-tranche1) United Bank Of India Proposed Tier II CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series VII-tranche2) Universal Freight Management India PvtBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Redeemable Bonds* CARE AAA(SO) 17 Reaffirmed 15B *Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI) Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable CARE AAA(SO) 1700 Reaffirmed Bonds*16I *Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI) Redeemable Bonds*IICARE AAA(SO) 1200 Reaffirmed *Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI) Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds*IVCARE AAA(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI) Emcee Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE B 190.3 Reaffirmed Garg & Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37 Assigned Acecons Mining & Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.1 Assigned Kamakshi Jute Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 163 Assigned Dushmanta Giri LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Assigned Kolkata Marine Products Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Assigned Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2397.1 Revised from CARE BBB [Reduced from 303.44 CR] Maa Tarini Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 113.9 Revised from CARE BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 