Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. ST debt* CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed * based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 190 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from 9CR) Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Revised from CARE A4 Bhushan Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6750 Reaffirmed Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals CP Issue* CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd *Based on confirmation from the company stating that aggregate of CP outstanding and other fund-based working capital borrowings shall not exceed Rs.1,500 cr. Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. Non-Fund Based Bk CARE A4 509.2 Reaffirmed Fac Experion Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Gmr Gujarat Solar Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Revised from CARE A3+ Golden Seams Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed H. K. Designs (India) Non-Fund Based CARE A2+ 40 Revised from CARE A3+ Infiniti Retail Ltd CP* CARE A1 1000 Assigned J.K. Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed J.K. Cement Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed *Carved out of working-capital limits Jindal Itf Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 % Jindal Worldwide Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Assigned Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Meril Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 170 Reaffirmed Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 160 Reaffirmed Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed CP* CARE A1+(SO) 250 Assigned *The provisional rating for the proposed CP issue of Meril Life Sciences Private Limited (Meril Life) is based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be extended by its ultimate holding company BHPL to the Issuer and Paying Agent (IPA). Further, the proposed CP issue would be carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of Meril Life Partap Spintex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 22.5 Revised from CARE A3 Small Industries Development Bank Of CP/ CD Program CARE A1+ 120000 Reaffirmed India Timarpur Okhla Waste Management CompanBk Fac* CARE A3 50 % Pvt Ltd * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jindal ITF Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway Ltd. TL CARE AA 4359.6 Revised from CARE AA- Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway Ltd. NCD CARE AA 1700 Revised from CARE AA- Small Industries Development Bank Of RIDF Deposits CARE AAA S Assigned India A.P. Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 525.3 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 7500 % Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 3000 % Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. LT debt programme* CARE A+ 1337.5 Reaffirmed * based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. LT debt programme* CARE A+ 1062.5 Reaffirmed * based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 185 Revised from CARE A- Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Revised from CARE BB Bhushan Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 15008.8 Revised from CARE BB Binayak Tex Processors Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 265 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Cheeka Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals LT Instruments-NCDsCARE AA 5000 Revised from Corporation Ltd CARE AA Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. Fund Based Bk Fac CARE C 318.8 Revised from CARE D Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. Fund Based Bk Fac CARE C 1030 Reaffirmed Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. Fund Based Bk Fac CARE C 300 Withdrawn Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. Fund Based Bk Fac CARE D 2546.8 Reaffirmed Experion Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3531 Reaffirmed Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 210 Revised from CARE BB- Gmr Airports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5000 Revised from CARE A- Gmr Gujarat Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1801 Revised from CARE BBB Gmr Gujarat Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB- 350 Assigned Golden Seams Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 647.5 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 17500 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd NCD CARE AAA 3500 Reaffirmed Gvk Power And Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Gvk Power And Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 953.8 Revised from A4 CARE BBB+ H. K. Designs (India) Bk Fac CARE A 1035 Revised from CARE BBB+ India Infoline Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 30950 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd. NCD issue CARE AA 45500 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd. PS CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Infiniti Retail Ltd NCD CARE A+ 1500 Assigned Infiniti Retail Ltd NCD CARE A+ 1250 Assigned Infiniti Retail Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 1250 Assigned J.K. Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 21434.9 Reaffirmed J.K. Cement Ltd NCD CARE AA- 7000 Reaffirmed J.K. Cement Ltd NCD CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed Jindal Itf Ltd NCD Programme I CARE AA- 733.3 Reaffirmed Jindal Itf Ltd NCD Programme II CARE AA- 333.3 Reaffirmed Jindal Itf Ltd NCD Programme III CARE AA- 613 Reaffirmed Jindal Itf Ltd (PTCs) CARE AA- 486 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) Jindal Itf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3562.1 % Jindal Rail Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1404.5 % Jindal Worldwide Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3337.8 Reaffirmed Jindal Worldwide Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 296.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Jyothy Laboratories Ltd NCDs - I CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed Jyothy Laboratories Ltd NCDs -III CARE AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 873.7 Assigned L&T Geostructure Llp LT Bk Fac CARE A- 355.9 Reaffirmed L&T Geostructure Llp Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A2600 Reaffirmed Magus Bengal Estates Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 60.00CR) Mavin Texturisers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 71.9 Assigned Mavin Texturisers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A410 Assigned Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 442.5 Revised from CARE A+ Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 250 Revised from A1+ CARE A+/CARE A1+ Meril Endo Surgery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 237.5 Revised from CARE A+(SO) Meril Endo Surgery Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 33 Revised from /CARE A1+(SO) CARE A+(SO)/CARE A1 +(SO) Meril Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 309 Revised from CARE A+(SO) Meril Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 430 Revised from /CARE A1+(SO) CARE A+(SO)/CARE A1 +(SO) Meril Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 600 Revised from /CARE A1+(SO) CARE A+(SO)/CARE A1 (SO) Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 200 Assigned 