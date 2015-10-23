Oct 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allanasons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Revised from CARE A4 Atul Ltd ST Bk CARE A1+ 880 Reaffirmed Fac Atul Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Embio Ltd ST Non fund CARE A2+ 15.3 Reaffirmed based Bk Fac Embio Ltd ST Fund based CARE A2+ 92 Reaffirmed Bk Fac* *Sub-limit of long-term fund-based facilities Foods And Inns Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 367.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 90 Reaffirmed @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Trident Limited (rated 'CARE A-/CARE A2+'). Modern Insulators Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30CR) Rainbow Papers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1500 Revised from CARE A3+ Tapasheel Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 37 Reaffirmed Tim Delhi Airport Advertising Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 125.6 Revised from CARE A1 Trident Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3500 Reaffirmed V-Mart Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ainaj Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 170 Revised from CARE B+ Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 212.7 Revised from CARE BB+ Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 165 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+/CARE A4 Arka Leisure And Entertainments Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE D 515.1 Revised from CARE B+ Atul Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3420.6 Reaffirmed Caspian Impact Investment Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 166 Reaffirmed Caspian Impact Investment Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 620.5 Reaffirmed Caspian Impact Investment Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Caspian Impact Investment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Cfc Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Revised from CARE BBB- Creativeline Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-@ 15.5 Reaffirmed @ The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Trident Limited (rated 'CARE A-/CARE A2+). Elora Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 13 Revised from CARE B+ Elora Cotton Industries Long -term/ST Bk CARE D 50 Revised Fac from CARE B+/CARE A4 Embio Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 565 Reaffirmed Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Foods And Inns Ltd Long-TL CARE BB+ 72.2 Reaffirmed Foods And Inns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1295.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd LT Loans CARE AA+ 9865.9 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd LT/ST CARE AA+/CARE 28000 Reaffirmed Bk Fac A1+ Ifci Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 78250 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd LT Bonds CARE A+ 12000 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd Redeemable CARE A+ 2500 Reaffirmed NonConvertible TBs Ifci Ltd Bonds CARE A+ 17500 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd LT NCDs CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank Perpetual Bonds@ CARE A- 10000 Revised from CARE A @ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features. Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE A+ 2000 Revised from CARE AA- Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II CARE A+ 3000 Revised from Bonds CARE AA- Indian Renewable Energy Development LT Bonds CARE AAA (SO)* 31000 Reaffirmed Agency Limite * The rating is backed by letter of comfort from Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India (GOI). Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 743.7 Assigned Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST CARE BB-/CARE 117.5 Assigned Bk Fac A4 Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1297.5 Reaffirmed @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Trident Limited (rated 'CARE A-/CARE A2+'). Modern Insulators Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 760 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 60CR) Mukesh Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 117.2 Revised from CARE B Mukesh Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 45 Revised from CARE A4 Nlc Tamil Nadu Power Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AAA 34370 Assigned * backed by Letter of Comfort given by Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) Nlc Tamil Nadu Power Ltd LT Bk Fac*@ CARE AAA 11849.2 Assigned * backed by Letter of Comfort given by Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) @The rating of 'Provisional CARE AAA (SO)' was assigned to these bank facilities. Subsequent to the submission of the duly executed letter of comfort, the final rating is assigned to these bank facilities. Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rainbow Papers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 9831.6 Revised from CARE BBB Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 500 Assigned State Bank Of Patiala Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Patiala Upper Tier II CARE AAA 14516 Reaffirmed Bonds State Bank Of Patiala Basel III CARE AAA 9500 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier II Bonds Styrolution Abs (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 174 Reaffirmed Styrolution Abs (India) Ltd. Long -term/ST Bk CARE AA+/CARE 1905 Reaffirmed Fac A1+ Tapasheel Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 170 Reaffirmed Tim Delhi Airport Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 383.2 Revised from CARE A4 Trident Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 28116.2 Reaffirmed Trident Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 11300 Reaffirmed A2+ Urjankur Shree Datta Power Company LtdTL CARE A- 1008 Revised from CARE BBB Urjankur Shree Datta Power Company LtdCC CARE A- 200 Revised from CARE BBB Velankani Information Systems Ltd. Bk Fac - - Withdrawn V-Mart Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 450 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)