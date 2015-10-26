Oct 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A & A Modular Systems ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Cadmach Machinery Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 17.5 Revised from CARE A2 Capital First Home Finance Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Capital First Home Finance Pvt Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Capital Limits) Of Grauer & Weil Proposed CP issue* CARE A1 100 Assigned (India) Ltd *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Chinar Forge Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 210 Reaffirmed Eagle Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed J.M.L. Marketings (P) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Revised from CARE A3 Jalpa Diamond ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 190 Revised from CARE A4 Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 860 Reaffirmed Meghmani Finechem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 140 Reaffirmed Meghmani Organics Ltd CP# CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed # carved out of sanctioned fund based working capital limits Ranbanka Heritage Resorts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.8 Reaffirmed Secure Energy Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A1+ 25 Revised from CARE A Secure Meters Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 500 Assigned * carved out of sanctioned working capital limits of the company Skipper Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1 500 Assigned *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A & A Modular Systems LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1268.2 Revised from CARE BB- Bhadra Enterprises Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Bitwise Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 466.7 Assigned Cadmach Machinery Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 46 Revised from CARE BBB+ Capital First Home Finance Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2300 Reaffirmed Chinar Forge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 237.5 Reaffirmed Classic Mall Development Company Pvt LBk Fac - - Withdrawn Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd. Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA 2740.5 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd. Series A2 PTCs CARE AAA 84.7 Assigned Eagle Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 260 Reaffirmed Esaf Microfinance & Investments Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3500 Revised from CARE BBB Kiran Jewels (India) LT Bk Fac - 230 Withdrawn* * CARE has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the aforementioned bank facilities of M/s Kiran Jewels (India) with immediate effect, due to extinguishment of the said facilities and there is no amount outstanding under the facilities as on date. Kiran Jewels (India) ST Bk Fac - 3.2 Withdrawn* * CARE has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the aforementioned bank facilities of M/s Kiran Jewels (India) with immediate effect, due to extinguishment of the said facilities and there is no amount outstanding under the facilities as on date. Kiran Jewels (India) LT Bk Fac CARE A 120 Revised from CARE A- Gajanand Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Reaffirmed* *suspension revoked H. G. Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 280 Assigned Hansdeep Industries & Trading Co. Ltd LT Instrument - CARE AA 1250 Assigned NCD @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by JK Lakshmi Cement Limited (JKLC, rated 'CARE AA/CARE A1+') and structured payment mechanism The above NCDs are part of Rs.475 crore of NCD issue of Hansdeep Industries & Trading Company Limited (HITCL) rated by CARE, of which final rating was assigned to Rs.225 crore of NCDs in August 2015. Idaa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4077.8* Reaffirmed *As on June 30, 2015 Irb Westcoast Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Fac @ CARE BBB 14060 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB) to the effect that it shall provide an interest-free unsecured loan to meet shortfall in interest / debt servicing of the Loan from Commercial Operation Date till DSCR of 1.10x is reached J.M.L. Marketings (P) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 349 Revised from CARE BBB- Jyothy Fabricare Services Ltd^ NCD CARE AA-* 400 Reaffirmed ^The NCDs are Long Term Redeemable Zero Coupon NCDs having tenure of three years with bullet repayment at the end of third year from the date of allotment. *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jyothy Laboratories Ltd Kabra Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Kiran Designs Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 25110 Revised from CARE A- Kiran Jewelry LT Bk Fac CARE A 1350 Revised from CARE A- Lilamani Infra LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 600 Reaffirmed Maad Mines And Minerals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1500 Assigned Manglam Milk India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 360 Reaffirmed Meghmani Finechem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1790.1 Reaffirmed Meghmani Organics Ltd NCD Issue CARE A 500 Reaffirmed Naiknavare Constructions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Om Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed R.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ranbanka Heritage Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 61.3 Reaffirmed Sahaj Fashions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Secure Energy Services Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 45 Revised from A1+ CARE A/CARE A1 Secure Meters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3773.9 Revised from CARE A Secure Meters Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 6000 Revised from A1+ CARE A/CARE A1 Sq Squeezers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 70.3 Revised from CARE B Teil Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac* CARE AA- /CARE 40 Reaffirmed A1+ *backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee in equal proportion from Engineers India Limited (rated 'CARE AAA/ CARE A1+') and Tata Projects Limited. Teil Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac** CARE AA- /CARE 460 Reaffirmed A1+ **proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee in equal proportion from Engineers India Limited and Tata Projects Limited. The rating is 'provisional' as the guarantee documents are still not executed. Urjankur Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana TL CARE BBB 1715.5 Revised from Power Company Ltd. CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.188.80 crore) Urjankur Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana CC CARE BBB 270 Assigned Power Company Ltd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.