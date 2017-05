Oct 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Gas (LPG) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Aegis Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4119.8 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.517.98 crore] Ankur Biochem Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Asian Hotels (West) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed FE India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 900 Suspended GTN Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 798.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 90.50 Cr) Hi Tech Grain Processing Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 950 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aegis Lpg Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 1250 Reaffirmed JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ 700 Reaffirmed JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ 500 Assigned JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned LA Opala RG Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 38 Reaffirmed Leeway Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE A2+ 330 Assigned FundBased Limits - LC/BG Leeway Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac - FB CARE A2+ 340 Assigned Limits - Factoring Limits Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 242 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 22 Cr) Micromax Informatics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 18270 Reaffirmed Pal Shellcast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 17.1 Assigned Patspin India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1605 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 199.25 Cr] Pluto Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Radico Khaitan Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Radico Khaitan Ltd. Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed issue* *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Shivalay Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 314 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd Fixed deposits CARE AA (FD) 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Gas (LPG) Pvt Ltd Non- Convertible CARE AA- (SO) 600 Reaffirmed Debenture Aegis Gas (LPG) Pvt Ltd Proposed Non- CARE AA- (SO) 150 Provisional Convertible Debenture Issue Aegis Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 457.6 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.60.73 crore] Aegis Logistics Ltd NCD CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.50.00 crore] Akshar Ispat Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ankur Biochem Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 483.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 53.54 Cr) Asian Hotels (West) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1710.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.173.11 crore) Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended DMI Finance Pvt Ltd Long - term Bk Fac CARE A 9000 Reaffirmed DMI Housing Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO)* 1000 Provisional * The rating is backed by proposed unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by parent company ie. DMI Finance Private Limited. The rating is "Provisional" and will be confirmed after the receipt of final executed relevant guarantee documents to the satisfaction of CARE. FE India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1000 Suspended Green Pearl Engineering Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Assigned Corporation Ltd GSPL India Gasnet Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac # CARE AA+ 400 Assigned (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) # backed by an unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. GSPL India Transco Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac # CARE AA+ 250 Assigned (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) # backed by an unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. GTN Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 273 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 35.82 Cr) Gujarat Gas Ltd. NCDs (NCD) Issue # CARE AA+ (SO) 5000 Reaffirmed # backed by an unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. Hi Tech Grain Processing Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 850 Reaffirmed Himalyan Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2467.5 Withdrawn (Reduced from 248.31 Cr) Himalyan Expressway Ltd LT Bonds CARE BB 494.4 Withdrawn (Reduced from 49.76 Cr) Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds - CARE AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Tax-free (15-16) Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (15-16) CARE AAA 35000 Assigned Corporation Ltd (including sub-limit of Rs. 2,000 cr as subordinated debt) JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 18967.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2,033.54 Cr) JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 1497.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 199.79 Cr) JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT NCD - Proposed CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 367.5 Assigned LA Opala RG Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 50 Revised from CARE A+ [reduced from Rs.13.80 crore] LA Opala RG Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 50 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE A+/ Reaffirmed Leeway Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB - CARE A- 1830 Assigned CC Limits Magnum Vinimay Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 385 Revised from CARE A3 CARE BB/ CARE A4 (enhanced from 35 Cr) Micromax Informatics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 230 Reaffirmed NHC Foods Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pal Shellcast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1.7 Assigned Pal Shellcast Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 65 Assigned CARE A3 Patspin India Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE C/ 70 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B+/ CARE A4 Patspin India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1896.2 Revised from CARE B+ [Reduced from 220.43 Cr] Pluto Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 43 Assigned PNP Maritime Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE BBB+ 100 Assigned Radico Khaitan Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5930 Reaffirmed Ramdev Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 192.5 Assigned Shivalay Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 530 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) (reduced from 60 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 