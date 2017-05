Oct 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avtec Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 400 Revised from CARE A2+ (reduced from 50 CR) Cords Cable Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 202.5 Reaffirmed Fortune Stones Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 250 Assigned Gare Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Gujarat Foils Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Reaffirmed IRFC FY15 ST mkt CARE A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed borrowing IRFC FY16 ST market CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed borrowing Lava International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 8000 Revised from CARE A2+ Livewires Advertising Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52 Assigned Narola Gems ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25.5 Assigned Pnc Infratech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 12500 Revised from CARE A1 Precot Meridian Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 445 Revised from CARE A3 Real Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 465 Revised from CARE A3 Sagar Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Seamec Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 127.3 Assigned Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 (enhanced from Rs.4.00 crore) Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70.9 Reaffirmed Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3500 Revised from CARE A3 Trent Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 180 Reaffirmed Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 382.5 Assigned Windlass Steelcrafts Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 160 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avtec Ltd Long - term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3594.4 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 308.24 CR) Azure Clean Energy Pvt Ltd Long - term Bk Fac CARE BBB 2049.9 Assigned Canara Hsbc Oriental Bank Of Commerce CPA/Financial CARE AAA - Reaffirmed Life Insurance Company Ltd Strength Cords Cable Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 467.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Cords Cable Industries Ltd LT/Short -term CARE BBB-/CARE Bk A3 1520 Revised from Fac CARE BBB/CARE A3 Cosco (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 15400 Reaffirmed Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT/Short -term Bk CARE A-/CARE 34765.8 Reaffirmed Fac A2+ Dimexon Diamond Ltd Long - term Bk Fac CARE BBB 6348 Revised from CARE BBB- Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7025 Assigned Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A 6050.3 Assigned Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Engineers India Ltd LT/Short -term CARE AAA/CARE 16500 Reaffirmed Bk Fac A1+ Fortune Stones Ltd Long - term Bk Fac CARE BBB 550 Assigned Gare Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE B- 50 Revised from CARE B Gopinath Spinning Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gujarat Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1339.3 Reaffirmed Home First Finance Company India Pvt Long - term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3312 Reaffirmed IRFC FY14 ST market - 60000 Withdrawn borrowing Prog IRFC FY07 Market Borrowing CARE AAA 46700 Reaffirmed Prog Irfc FY08 Market Borrowing CARE AAA 52400 Reaffirmed Prog IRFC FY09 Market Borrowing CARE AAA 72000 Reaffirmed Prog IRFC FY10 Market Borrowing CARE AAA 91700 Reaffirmed Prog IRFC FY11 Market Borrowing CARE AAA 91200 Reaffirmed Prog IRFC FY12 Market Borrowing CARE AAA 205943.8Reaffirmed Prog IRFC FY13 Market Borrowing CARE AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Prog IRFC FY14 LT Market CARE AAA 151030 Reaffirmed Borrowing Prog IRFC FY15 LT Market CARE AAA 117900 Reaffirmed Borrowing Prog IRFC FY16 LT Market CARE AAA 347910 Reaffirmed Borrowing Prog Krish Cereals Pvt. Ltd. Long - term Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Krishna Construction Co. Jv Jalaram Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Construction Lava International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 750 Revised from CARE A- Livewires Advertising Pvt Ltd Long - term Bk Fac CARE B+ 7.5 Assigned Narola Gems LT/Short -term CARE BBB-/CARE 500 Reaffirmed Fac Bk A3 Pnc Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 7500 Revised from CARE A Precot Meridian Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2267.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Precot Meridian Ltd LT/Short -term CARE BB+/CARE 2035 Revised from Bk Fac A4+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Rajheramb Properties Long - term Bk Fac CARE BB 236.8 Assigned Real Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 763 Revised from CARE BBB- Rohtas Fatseners Pvt Ltd Long - term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 82.5 Assigned Sagar Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2355.6 Reaffirmed Sai Jyoti Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Seamec Ltd Long - term Bk Fac CARE A 242.7 Assigned Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt Ltd Long - term Bk Fac CARE BB 335 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.13.00 crore) Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 15 Assigned A4 Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd Long - term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1870 Revised from CARE BBB- Trans Damodar Coal Mining Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Trent Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 650 Reaffirmed Trent Ltd NCD CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed Trent Ltd NCD CARE AA 7500 Reaffirmed Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd Long - term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 41.9 Assigned Windlass Steelcrafts Llp Long - term Bk Fac CARE BB 73.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.