Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A4 Adcc Infocad Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned Balaji Phosphates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Bp Ergo Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed Conffi Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.8 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd CD CARE A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A1 4205 Reaffirmed Term Loan Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd CP issue CARE A1 7500 Reaffirmed Independent News Services P Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10 Revised from CARE A2 Jewelex India Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A2+ 7023 Reaffirmed Jewelex India Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A2+ 60 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Laxmi Diamond Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 601.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.28.20 crore) Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 325 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 26.50 CR) Manika Moulds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Narayan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.3 Reaffirmed New Delhi Television Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 40 Reaffirmed Paladiya Brothers And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Assigned Punjab National Bank CD CARE A1+ 600000 Reaffirmed Remi Elektrotechnikltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 29.4 Reaffirmed S.E. Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Revised from CARE A3 Vaswani Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 320 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hdfc Bank Ltd FD CARE AAA(FD) - Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AA+(FD) 1000 Reaffirmed Programme Jewelex India Pvt. Ltd ST Instrument - CARE A2+(FD) 500 Assigned Fixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaa Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 236.7 Revised from CARE B+ Adcc Infocad Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 183.2 Revised from CARE B Arjav Diamonds India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8640 Reaffirmed Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AAA 50000 Assigned Bonds Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Axis Bank Ltd Basel III - Tier CARE AAA 33500 Reaffirmed II Bonds Balaji Phosphates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 42 Assigned Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6600 Reaffirmed Bp Ergo Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 27.75 CR) Care Utility Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89.9 Assigned Conffi Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.3 Reaffirmed Desai Cottex Bk Fac - - Suspended Dirgh Diamond Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 250 Assigned A4+ Harsh Macro Buildhome Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Revised from CARE B+ Hdfc Bank Ltd HDFC Bk LTD. CARE AAA 113690 Reaffirmed * Rated amount has been reduced due to redemption & non-utilization of some of the instruments Hdfc Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 34159 Reaffirmed * Rated amount has been reduced due to redemption & non-utilization of some of the instruments Hdfc Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Bonds Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 11865 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT NCD CARE A 1500 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 6000 Reaffirmed Independent News Services P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 180 Revised from CARE BBB+ India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed India Tv Interactive Media P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 130 Revised from CARE BBB [Reduced from Rs.21crore] Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Co. Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5621.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ L&T Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 21500 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 49500 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Laxmi Diamond Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 8908.5 Reaffirmed A2 (enhanced from Rs.771.80crore) Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1290 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 127.25 CR) Manika Moulds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 702 Reaffirmed (reduced from 87.00 CR) Mithila Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Assigned Narayan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 276.3 Revised from CARE B Narayan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A413 Revised from CARE B New Delhi Television Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1540 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.170 crore] Om Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 38.4 Revised from CARE BB- Om Construction Company LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BB/CARE A450 Revised from CARE BB- Paladiya Brothers And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Assigned Punjab National Bank Basel III CompliantCARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 26630 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 65000 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II/ CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Upper Tier II Bonds Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Remi Elektrotechnikltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 110 Reaffirmed S.E. Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 351.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Sarthi Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 14 Reaffirmed Sarthi Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 162 Reaffirmed A4+ Storeex Solutions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Triton International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 450 Revised from CARE BBB- Vaswani Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 357.6 Assigned Vaswani Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4100 Assigned Whitelotus Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 248.5 Revised from CARE D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 