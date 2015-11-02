Nov 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agnice Fire Protection Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Bhikkamal Chhotelal Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 869 Reaffirmed Bihani Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.3 Assigned Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+@ 2700 Reaffirmed @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL). Jsw Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 131616 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd CP CARE A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Salav Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2630 Reaffirmed @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL). L&T Finance Ltd CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed programme L&T Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Mercator Oil And Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Revised from CARE A1 Mercator Oil And Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 325.9 Revised from CARE A1 Rayana Paper Board Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 22.3 Revised from CARE A3 Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST MKT Borrowing CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed PRG - FY16 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agnice Fire Protection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Bag Poly International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Bag Poly International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 168.5 Reaffirmed A4 Bharat Chemicals & Paints Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhikkamal Chhotelal Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed Bihani Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 96.5 Assigned Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1473 Reaffirmed Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed * The long-term facility (term loan) of Rs.150 crore is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Zuari Global Limited Gokul Mamra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 82.7 Revised from CARE B+ Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 731.4 Reaffirmed Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50.8 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Hitachi Payment Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA 1200 Assigned India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Unsecured TBs* CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of India India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT infrastructure CARE AAA 909.6 Reaffirmed bonds India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Secured TBs CARE AAA 11090.4 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT TFBs CARE AAA 39413.3 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT tax free/ TBs CARE AAA 60586.7 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT tax free/ TBs CARE AAA 80000 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-@ 11500 Reaffirmed @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL). Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-@ 1300 Reaffirmed @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL). Jsw Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 243129.3Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd NCD CARE AA 98140.5 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 82688.3 Reaffirmed A1+ Jsw Steel Salav Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 10770 Reaffirmed @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL). L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 67250 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5750 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 96500.4 Reaffirmed Mantra Residency Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Mercator Oil And Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 12123.4 Revised from CARE A Mercator Oil And Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2054.1 Revised from CARE A Mercator Oil And Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2054.1 Revised from CARE A Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 222000 Reaffirmed PRG - FY13 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 383031 Reaffirmed PRG - FY14* * includes outstanding sub - ordinate debt of Rs.3,800 crore as a part of FY14 Market Borrowing Programme. Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT/ ST MKT CARE AAA/CARE 610000 Reaffirmed Borrowing PRG - A1+ FY15^ ^ includes sub-ordinate debt limit aggregating Rs.5,000 crore and short-term borrowing limit aggregating of Rs.10,000 crore as a sublimit to the total borrowing programme. Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT/ ST MKT CARE AAA/CARE 600000 Reaffirmed Borrowing PRG - A1+ FY16$ $ includes short-term borrowing limit aggregating of Rs.10,000 crore as a sublimit to the total borrowing programme. Prakash Industries Ltd Issuer Rating CARE D - Revised from CARE B Rajahmundry Godavari Bridge Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE D 5660 Revised from CARE BBB- Rayana Paper Board Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 177.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 400000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 9517.9 Reaffirmed PRG - FY05 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 35841 Reaffirmed PRG - FY06 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 3148 Reaffirmed PRG - FY07 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 15683 Reaffirmed PRG - FY08 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 99213 Reaffirmed PRG - FY09 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 136607.8Reaffirmed PRG - FY10 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 157981 Reaffirmed PRG - FY11 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 258625.5Reaffirmed PRG - FY12 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 360000 Reaffirmed PRG - FY13 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 370000 Reaffirmed PRG - FY14* * Withdrawal of short term ratings for FY14 Market Borrowing Programme as there is no outstanding under the said issue. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 455000 Reaffirmed PRG - FY16 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT/ ST MKT CARE AAA/CARE 410000^ Reaffirmed Borrowing PRG - A1+ FY15 ^includes short term borrowing including Bank Guarantee limit aggregating Rs. 5,000 crore as a part of the total borrowing programme. Shiva Satya Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 385.8 Revised from CARE D Sushil Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE B 250 Assigned Sushil Udyog ST Bk Fac CARE B 102 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.7.68 crore) Umashakti Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)