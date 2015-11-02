Nov 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agnice Fire Protection Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Bhikkamal Chhotelal Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 869 Reaffirmed
Bihani Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.3 Assigned
Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27 Reaffirmed
Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+@ 2700 Reaffirmed
@The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued
by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW
Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL).
Jsw Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 131616 Reaffirmed
Jsw Steel Ltd CP CARE A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
Jsw Steel Salav Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2630 Reaffirmed
@The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued
by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW
Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL).
L&T Finance Ltd CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed
programme
L&T Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed
Mercator Oil And Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Revised from
CARE A1
Mercator Oil And Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 325.9 Revised from
CARE A1
Rayana Paper Board Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 22.3 Revised from
CARE A3
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST MKT Borrowing CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
PRG - FY16
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agnice Fire Protection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Bag Poly International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Bag Poly International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 168.5 Reaffirmed
A4
Bharat Chemicals & Paints Bk Fac - - Suspended
Bhikkamal Chhotelal Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Bihani Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 96.5 Assigned
Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1473 Reaffirmed
Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
* The long-term facility (term loan) of Rs.150 crore is backed by an unconditional and
irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Zuari Global Limited
Gokul Mamra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 82.7 Revised from
CARE B+
Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 731.4 Reaffirmed
Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50.8 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3+
Hitachi Payment Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA 1200 Assigned
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Unsecured TBs* CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
*backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of India
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT infrastructure CARE AAA 909.6 Reaffirmed
bonds
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Secured TBs CARE AAA 11090.4 Reaffirmed
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT TFBs CARE AAA 39413.3 Reaffirmed
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT tax free/ TBs CARE AAA 60586.7 Reaffirmed
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT tax free/ TBs CARE AAA 80000 Reaffirmed
Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-@ 11500 Reaffirmed
@The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued
by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW
Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL).
Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-@ 1300 Reaffirmed
@The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued
by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW
Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL).
Jsw Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 243129.3Reaffirmed
Jsw Steel Ltd NCD CARE AA 98140.5 Reaffirmed
Jsw Steel Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 82688.3 Reaffirmed
A1+
Jsw Steel Salav Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 10770 Reaffirmed
@The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued
by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW
Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL).
L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed
L&T Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 67250 Reaffirmed
L&T Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5750 Reaffirmed
L&T Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 96500.4 Reaffirmed
Mantra Residency Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned
Mercator Oil And Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 12123.4 Revised from
CARE A
Mercator Oil And Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2054.1 Revised from
CARE A
Mercator Oil And Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2054.1 Revised from
CARE A
Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 222000 Reaffirmed
PRG - FY13
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 383031 Reaffirmed
PRG - FY14*
* includes outstanding sub - ordinate debt of Rs.3,800 crore as a part of FY14 Market Borrowing
Programme.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT/ ST MKT CARE AAA/CARE 610000 Reaffirmed
Borrowing PRG - A1+
FY15^
^ includes sub-ordinate debt limit aggregating Rs.5,000 crore and short-term borrowing limit
aggregating of Rs.10,000 crore as a sublimit to the total borrowing programme.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT/ ST MKT CARE AAA/CARE 600000 Reaffirmed
Borrowing PRG - A1+
FY16$
$ includes short-term borrowing limit aggregating of Rs.10,000 crore as a sublimit to the total
borrowing programme.
Prakash Industries Ltd Issuer Rating CARE D - Revised from
CARE B
Rajahmundry Godavari Bridge Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE D 5660 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Rayana Paper Board Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 177.7 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 400000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 9517.9 Reaffirmed
PRG - FY05
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 35841 Reaffirmed
PRG - FY06
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 3148 Reaffirmed
PRG - FY07
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 15683 Reaffirmed
PRG - FY08
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 99213 Reaffirmed
PRG - FY09
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 136607.8Reaffirmed
PRG - FY10
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 157981 Reaffirmed
PRG - FY11
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 258625.5Reaffirmed
PRG - FY12
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 360000 Reaffirmed
PRG - FY13
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 370000 Reaffirmed
PRG - FY14*
* Withdrawal of short term ratings for FY14 Market Borrowing Programme as there is no
outstanding under the said issue.
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT MKT Borrowing CARE AAA 455000 Reaffirmed
PRG - FY16
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT/ ST MKT CARE AAA/CARE 410000^ Reaffirmed
Borrowing PRG - A1+
FY15
^includes short term borrowing including Bank Guarantee limit aggregating Rs. 5,000 crore as a
part of the total borrowing programme.
Shiva Satya Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 385.8 Revised from
CARE D
Sushil Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE B 250 Assigned
Sushil Udyog ST Bk Fac CARE B 102 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.7.68 crore)
Umashakti Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
