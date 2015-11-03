Nov 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anik Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5186.5 Revised from CARE A3+ Future Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 17150 Continues to be on Credit Watch Future Retail Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 4875 Continues (carved out of the to be on sanctioned working Credit Watch capital limits Loyal Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2030 Reaffirmed Pacharia Exports Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 135 Assigned Simplex Engineering & Foundry Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1300 Revised from CARE A2 The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Revised from CARE A2 Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 61.6 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani International Container TerminalLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 10382.6 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE A Anik Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2159.2 Revised from CARE BBB Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LT Bonds CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Future Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 40693.1 Continues to be on Credit Watch Future Retail Ltd NCD issue CARE AA- 2500 Continues to be on Credit Watch Future Retail Ltd NCD issue CARE AA- 5550 Continues to be on Credit Watch Future Retail Ltd NCD issue CARE AA- 6000 Continues to be on Credit Watch Future Retail Ltd NCD issue- Series ICARE AA- 6000 Continues to be on Credit Watch [under umbrella borrowing of Rs.1500 crore] Future Retail Ltd NCD issue- Series CARE AA- 9000 Continues II to be on Credit Watch [under umbrella borrowing of Rs.1500 crore] Future Retail Ltd NCD issue CARE AA- 15000 Continues to be on Credit Watch Gayatri Cotton Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Loyal Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4451.4 Reaffirmed Loyal Textile Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 250 Reaffirmed A3+ Olive Tree Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Prime Retail India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sankar Cotton Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE AA+ 2250 Assigned Simplex Engineering & Foundry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Revised from CARE BBB+ Supersaver E-Commerce Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 34640 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 10850 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 61.4 Reaffirmed Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1198.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 152.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.