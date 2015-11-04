Nov 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvindbhai Bechardas Jewellers Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Revised from Ltd CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.14.15 crore) Asta Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed CRI Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Ganpati Moulders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Membrane Filters (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Panch Tatva Promoters Pvt Ltd Project Star NCR 4-Star Reaffirmed Rating - Galaxy Vega Radico Khaitan Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Radico Khaitan Ltd. Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed issue* *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Raymond Luxury Cottons Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 800 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 13300 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd Proposed ST debt CARE A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Payment Solutions ST Bk Fac # CARE A1+(SO) 2145 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.164.50 crore) # Includes Rs.0.50 crore backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from TCL; Rs.4 crore backed by a debit letter authority from TCL and credit enhancement in the form of a letter of comfort( Rs.210 crore) extended by TCL. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aria Hotels & Consultancy Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5817.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs.596 crore) Arvindbhai Bechardas Jewellers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 600 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Asta Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 81 Revised from BB- (reduced from 9.76 Cr) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD issue (NCD)-I CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD issue (NCD)- CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed II Bharat Petroresources Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 124440 Reaffirmed * Equivalent to USD 2 billion Binayak Tex Processors Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 420 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (Enhanced from Rs. 26.50 crore) CRI Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 153 Assigned CRI Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 460 Assigned CARE A3 Dharmanandan Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ganpati Moulders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 108.1 Assigned Ganpati Moulders Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 18.8 Assigned CARE A4 Hanuman Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended HM Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Membrane Filters (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 197.9 Assigned Monalisa Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Quality Overseas Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Radico Khaitan Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 8814.4 Reaffirmed Raymond Luxury Cottons Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2419.4 Reaffirmed Relationship Properties Pvt Ltd LT- NonConvertible CARE AA-(SO) 2250 Reaffirmed Debenture^ ^ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable revolving Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) guarantee from Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited (SPCPL) for maintenance of debt service reserve equivalent to an amount payable towards one quarter interest and one quarter principal for immediately succeeding quarter throughout the tenure of the instrument Sachi Autonet Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sahyadri Farmer Producer Co. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 113470 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 29950 Reaffirmed Skyscape Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE AA-(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed ^ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable continuing corporate guarantee from Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited (SPCPL) for maintenance of debt service reserve for an amount equal to the succeeding 90 (ninety) days of interest payment and an amount equal to the principal payment due in succeeding 30 (thirty) days throughout the tenure of the facility Sukhbir Agro Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6784.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 681.09 Cr) Sukhbir Agro Energy Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 410 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (enhanced from 17.50 Cr) Sun Agrifresh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 432.8 Assigned Sun Agrifresh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 142.2 Assigned (proposed) Sun Agrifresh Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 25 Assigned (proposed) CARE A4+ Sundar Timber Products Bk Fac - - Suspended Tata Communications Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 2100 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+(Is) Reaffirmed Tata Communications Payment Solutions LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee (Rs.36 crore) extended by Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) and credit enhancement in the form of a letter of comfort (Rs.300 crore) extended by TCL. Tata Communications Payment Solutions LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA+(SO) 360 Reaffirmed Ltd @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee (Rs.36 crore) extended by Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) and credit enhancement in the form of a letter of comfort (Rs.300 crore) extended by TCL. TRB Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Wonder Marmostones Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 95.7 Reaffirmed Wonder Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)