Nov 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashaganga Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 2.20 CR) Dina Iron & Steel Ltd. ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn [Enhanced from 2.50 CR] Harsh Polyfabric Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Jsw Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A1+ 43270 Continues on NFB (LC/BG) Credit Watch Jsw Energy Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 7000 Continues on Credit Watch Mahesh Developer Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 900 Revised from CARE A3 Nahar Colours And Coating Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 210 Assigned National Bulk Handling Corporation PvtST Bk Fac CARE A1 3735 Reaffirmed Ltd [Enhanced from 233.50 CR] Ocean Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Orient Glazes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 150 Assigned Premier Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 750 Revised from CARE A4 Satyam Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3330 Reaffirmed Veekay Plast ST Bk Fac CARE A4 215 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.18.50 CR) Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) 2535.3 Reaffirmed May'09 Ii MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baba Puran Dass Financial Services LtdFixed Deposits CARE BB (FD) 30 Assigned Premier Ltd FD CARE D 460 Revised from CARE BB LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asai Vishwa Speciality Chemicals Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 226.5 Assigned Ltd Ashaganga Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1.48 CR) Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175.3 Reaffirmed (Increased from 17.13 CR) Dina Iron & Steel Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 298 Revised from CARE BB- [Enhanced from 27.30 CR] Gandhi Spices Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 191.2 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 11 CR] Granth Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 82.6 Assigned Harsh Polyfabric Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.10.51 CR) Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 105 Revised from A4 CARE BB- / Reaffirmed Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Dec09Second Loss CARE A+(SO) 170.6 Revised from I Facility CARE BBB(SO) Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Dec09Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) 821.3 Reaffirmed I Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Dec09Second Loss CARE A+(SO) 455.7 Revised from Ii Facility CARE BBB(SO) Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Dec09Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) 1969.2 Reaffirmed Ii Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of May09Second Loss CARE A+(SO) 583 Revised from Ii Facility CARE BBB(SO) Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Mar09Second Loss CARE A+(SO) 516 Revised from Facility CARE BBB(SO) Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Mar09Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) 2398.5 Reaffirmed Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of May09Second Loss CARE A+(SO) 236 Revised from I Facility CARE BBB(SO) Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of May09 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) 1190.7 Reaffirmed I Jsw Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE AA- 29713.9 Continues on Credit Watch Jsw Energy Ltd LT NCD -1 CARE AA- 12000 Continues on Credit Watch [Reduced from Rs 1800 CR] Jsw Energy Ltd LT NCD-2 CARE AA- 16800 Continues on Credit Watch [Reduced from Rs 2280 CR] Jugnu Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Khandwa Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 1524.1 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Vacuum Heat Treaters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 91.4 Assigned Latala Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Assigned Latala Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 100 Assigned CARE A4 Mahesh Developer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Mumbai Product (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 79.2 Revised from CARE B+ Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1577.5 Revised from CARE BBB [Reduced from Rs.166.89 crore] Nahar Colours And Coating Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 207.1 Assigned Nahar Colours And Coating Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 300 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ [Enhanced from 14 CR] National Bulk Handling Corporation PvtLT Bk Fac CARE A 975 Reaffirmed Ltd [Enhanced from 81.70 CR] National Bulk Handling Corporation PvtLT/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 1390 Reaffirmed Ltd CARE A1 [Enhanced from 30.00 CR] Ocean Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Orient Glazes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 40 Assigned Orient Glazes Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 110 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Premier Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3100 Revised from CARE BB R. P. Wood Products Bk Fac - - Suspended Sahayog Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 485.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 50 crore) Samarpan Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 339.2 Revised from CARE B+ (Enhanced from Rs.15.84 CR) Sanginita Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 220 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Satyam Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.5 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 375 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Ginning And Pressing Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Veekay Plast LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 195 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.12.50 CR) Walled City Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.