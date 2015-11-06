Nov 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of November 5, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Antique Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed
General Security & Information ServiceST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
Good Day Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 0.3 Assigned
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 450 Revised from
CARE A4
Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 870 Assigned
Kapoor Imaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 6CR)
Kapsons Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D^ 290 Revised from
CARE A4
Navjyot International Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned
Pushp Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed
Nexgen Laminators Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from
CARE A4
S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue^ CARE A1+ 250 Assigned
^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate
Guarantee provided/to be provided by Shapoorji Pallonji Company and Private Limited (SPCPL)
S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue ^CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed
^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate
Guarantee provided/to be provided by Shapoorji Pallonji Company and Private Limited (SPCPL)
S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue^ CARE A1+ 500 Assigned
^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate
Guarantee provided/to be provided by Shapoorji Pallonji Company and Private Limited (SPCPL)
Saifuddin Appalal Mulla ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned
Truba Advance Sciences Kombine ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from
CARE A4
Vanita Cold Storage ST Bk Fac CARE A4 174.5 Reaffirmed
Yantra Steels India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.S. Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - LRD CARE BB- 780 Assigned
Loan
Antique Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 104.6 Revised from
CARE B+
Bharat Hotels Ltd - - - Withdrawn
Chetan Stone Crusher LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned
Emaar Mgf Land Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 320 Revised from
CARE BB
Emaar Mgf Land Ltd NCD-II CARE B 2530 Revised from
CARE BB
Emaar Mgf Land Ltd NCD-I CARE D 22600 Revised from
CARE BB
Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 17389.9 Revised from
CARE B+
Gayatri Projects Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 25638.1 Revised from
CARE B+/CARE
A4
General Security & Information ServiceLT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
Good Day Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 147.5 Assigned
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 220 Revised from
CARE BB
(Reduced from 25.15CR)
Jupiter International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 938.3 Reaffirmed
Jupiter International Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 128.7 Assigned
Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned
Kapoor Imaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 760 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 78CR)
Kapsons Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D^ 1294 Revised from
CARE B+
^ Rating suspension revoked
^ Rating suspension revoked
Krish Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 223.9 Assigned
Krishna Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Revised from
CARE BB
Kvs International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Maruti Gems LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 80 Reaffirmed
CARE A4
Mysore Sales International Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 500 Assigned
Natural Gold Pulse & Flour Mill Bk Fac - - Suspended
Navjyot International Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220 Reaffirmed
Nexgen Laminators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 434 Revised from
CARE BB-
Nikkamal Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 164 Assigned
Pappu Country Spirit Bottling Plant Bk Fac - - Suspended
Cum Warehouse
Pooja Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160.5 Reaffirmed
Pooja Cotspin Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10.7 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
Proma Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Pushp Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Revised from
CARE BB-
R. S. Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE B 127.5 Assigned
Rau Pithampur Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Assigned
Rau Pithampur Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 36.5 Assigned
A3
Ritu Cargo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150.5 Reaffirmed
S.M. Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE C 70.2 Assigned
S.S Natarajan & Co Bk Fac - - Suspended
Saifuddin Appalal Mulla LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 6 Assigned
Sheth Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned
Shiv Real Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned
Shivaks Impex Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 6100 Reaffirmed
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2200 Reaffirmed
Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Truba Advance Sciences Kombine LT Bk Fac CARE D 89.7 Revised from
CARE B
Welspun Solar Madhya Pradesh Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8284.8 Revised from
CARE BBB
Yantra Steels India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 176 Reaffirmed
Yantra Steels India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/
CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed
