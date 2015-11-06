Nov 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antique Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed General Security & Information ServiceST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Good Day Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 0.3 Assigned High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 450 Revised from CARE A4 Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 870 Assigned Kapoor Imaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6CR) Kapsons Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D^ 290 Revised from CARE A4 Navjyot International Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Pushp Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Nexgen Laminators Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE A4 S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue^ CARE A1+ 250 Assigned ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided/to be provided by Shapoorji Pallonji Company and Private Limited (SPCPL) S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue ^CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided/to be provided by Shapoorji Pallonji Company and Private Limited (SPCPL) S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue^ CARE A1+ 500 Assigned ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided/to be provided by Shapoorji Pallonji Company and Private Limited (SPCPL) Saifuddin Appalal Mulla ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Truba Advance Sciences Kombine ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE A4 Vanita Cold Storage ST Bk Fac CARE A4 174.5 Reaffirmed Yantra Steels India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - LRD CARE BB- 780 Assigned Loan Antique Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 104.6 Revised from CARE B+ Bharat Hotels Ltd - - - Withdrawn Chetan Stone Crusher LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned Emaar Mgf Land Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 320 Revised from CARE BB Emaar Mgf Land Ltd NCD-II CARE B 2530 Revised from CARE BB Emaar Mgf Land Ltd NCD-I CARE D 22600 Revised from CARE BB Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 17389.9 Revised from CARE B+ Gayatri Projects Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 25638.1 Revised from CARE B+/CARE A4 General Security & Information ServiceLT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Good Day Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 147.5 Assigned High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 220 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 25.15CR) Jupiter International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 938.3 Reaffirmed Jupiter International Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 128.7 Assigned Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Kapoor Imaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 760 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 78CR) Kapsons Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D^ 1294 Revised from CARE B+ ^ Rating suspension revoked ^ Rating suspension revoked Krish Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 223.9 Assigned Krishna Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Revised from CARE BB Kvs International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Maruti Gems LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 80 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Mysore Sales International Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 500 Assigned Natural Gold Pulse & Flour Mill Bk Fac - - Suspended Navjyot International Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220 Reaffirmed Nexgen Laminators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 434 Revised from CARE BB- Nikkamal Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 164 Assigned Pappu Country Spirit Bottling Plant Bk Fac - - Suspended Cum Warehouse Pooja Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160.5 Reaffirmed Pooja Cotspin Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10.7 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Proma Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pushp Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Revised from CARE BB- R. S. Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE B 127.5 Assigned Rau Pithampur Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Assigned Rau Pithampur Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 36.5 Assigned A3 Ritu Cargo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150.5 Reaffirmed S.M. Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE C 70.2 Assigned S.S Natarajan & Co Bk Fac - - Suspended Saifuddin Appalal Mulla LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 6 Assigned Sheth Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Shiv Real Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Shivaks Impex Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 6100 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2200 Reaffirmed Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Truba Advance Sciences Kombine LT Bk Fac CARE D 89.7 Revised from CARE B Welspun Solar Madhya Pradesh Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8284.8 Revised from CARE BBB Yantra Steels India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 176 Reaffirmed Yantra Steels India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.