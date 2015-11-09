Nov 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABF Engineering International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28 Assigned Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Grampus Laboratories ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed GTN Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 970 Reaffirmed GVK Transportation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A4 300 Revised from CARE A3+ (reduced from 150CR) Kan Victual Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Reaffirmed KPC Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. Subordinated debt CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Livon Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Reaffirmed Micro Therapeutic Research Labs Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Ltd PBM Polytex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 105 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- Non-FB- CARE A3 47961.4 Revised from STLC/BG CARE A3+ Shraddha Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed South Asia Lpg Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Sitapuram Power Ltd ST Bk Fac-Non-FB CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Shiva Texfabs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 110 Assigned Tibrewala Electricals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABF Engineering International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 40.7 Assigned Bengani Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1020 Reaffirmed Ltd Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 180 Assigned Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C / 100 Assigned CARE A4 Gail (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA 39500 Reaffirmed Gail (India) Ltd LT Bonds - Series CARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed 2012 Gail (India) Ltd LT Bonds - Series CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed 2015 Gail (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bonds CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Gayatri Petroleums Bk Fac - - Suspended Grampus Laboratories LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37.1 Reaffirmed GTN Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 603 Revised from CARE BB GVK Emri LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed GVK Emri LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 383 Reaffirmed A3 GVK Transportation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB 3904.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 501.98CR) IFMR-FIMPACT Investment Fund Investment Fund CARE AA - Reaffirmed JN Tayal Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.9 Assigned Kan Victual Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 16.7 Reaffirmed Kpc Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1040 Reaffirmed Kpc Projects Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 2212.5 Reaffirmed A3+ L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Redeemable CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed NonConvertible Cumulative L&T Fincorp Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 26500 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 28000 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. Subordinated debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Livon Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB 86.3 Revised from CARE BB- Man Realty Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Assigned Micro Therapeutic Research Labs Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 237.4 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 210 Assigned Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE C/CARE A4 10 Assigned PBM Polytex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 444.7 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB-CC - LT CARE BBB 15394.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Pratibha Industries Ltd LT-Bills CARE BBB 940 Revised from discounting/ Bills CARE BBB+ purchasing Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac-FB CARE BBB 819 Revised from CARE BBB+ Pratibha Industries Ltd TL CARE BBB 6635.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ PTC India Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE A+ 300* Reaffirmed * The rated NCDs include outstanding NCDs of Rs. 159.60 crore and proposed NCDs of Rs. 140.40 crore Ramkrupa Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Realcade Lifescience Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Samasta Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Assigned Sarala Project Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed Sarala Project Works Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 900 Reaffirmed A3+ Shiva Texfabs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9339.3 Assigned Sitapuram Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1019.9 Reaffirmed SKS Microfinance Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 45000 Reaffirmed South Asia Lpg Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 480 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electricals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 237.2 Reaffirmed Yogeshwar Cotton Industry LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.