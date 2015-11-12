Nov 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 25000 Reaffirmed Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 95^ Continues on credit watch ^ proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of AEL & WEL in the ratio of 65:35 respectively. Aka Logistics Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 550 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced from 39.00 CR) Ambey Mining Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 700 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from 32.75 CR) Basu And Co. Road Contractors Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 99 Assigned Gurudeo Export Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Karla Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Maithan Ceramic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 160 Revised from CARE A3 Ra Chem Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 545.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 49.55 CR) S. T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Reaffirmed Saket Education Society ST Bk Fac CARE A2 40 Revised from CARE A3+ (reduced from 5.00 CR) Sanginita Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Welspun Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 62140 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Adani Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 32400 Reaffirmed Adani Enterprises Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A132050 Reaffirmed Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 670@ Continues on credit watch @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of Adani Enterprises Ltd.(AEL) & Welspun Enterprises Ltd.(WEL) in the ratio of 65:35 respectively. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 1414.4# Reaffirmed Agrawal Woven Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE B 135 Assigned Aka Logistics Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 3.00 CR) Ambey Mining Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 300 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 11.00 CR) Basu And Co. Road Contractors Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 51 Assigned Dhanraj Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed Gayatri Lalitpur Roadways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1952.7 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 213.71 CR) Gurudeo Export Corporation Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 400 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4 Karla Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Maithan Ceramic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 230 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 29 CR) Maithan Ceramic Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 180 Revised from CARE A3 CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Ra Chem Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1037.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 76.15 CR) Religare Finvest Ltd. LT NCD CARE AA- 14000 Reaffirmed S. T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1183.8 Reaffirmed S. T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 1270 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Saket Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 347.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 29.80 CR) Sanginita Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 230 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Surya Vidyut Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2015.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.217.42 crore) Talwalkar Better Value Fitness Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2204.3 Revised from (Term Loans) CARE AA- (reduced from 227.53 CR) Talwalkar Better Value Fitness Ltd NCDs -III CARE AA 2204.3 Revised from CARE AA- Talwalkar Better Value Fitness Ltd NCDs -IV CARE AA 250 Revised from CARE AA- Talwalkar Better Value Fitness Ltd NCDs -V CARE AA 250 Revised from CARE AA- Talwalkar Better Value Fitness Ltd NCDs - Proposed CARE AA 250 Assigned Talwalkar Better Value Fitness Ltd NCDs - Proposed CARE AA 250 Assigned Talwalkars Club Pvt Ltd. LT NCD - Proposed - 250 Withdrawn Welspun Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 860 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd NCD-1 CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd NCD-2 CARE AA- 3428 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)