Nov 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amrit Fresh Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from
CARE A4
Ace Tyres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 66.3 Revised from
CARE A2
Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ace Tyres Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL - - Withdrawn
& Standby Line
Of Credit
Grand Auto Udyog Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Reaffirmed
Kairali Granites ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Tyres Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE A 100 Revised from
CARE A-
Akshaya Signature Homes Pvt Ltd NCD CARE C 800 Assigned
Issue (Proposed)
Amrit Fresh Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 161.6 Revised from
CARE BB
(reduced from 19.00 CR)
Cosmopolitan Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Geeta Refinery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Gmr Energy Ltd NCD CARE BBB-(SO) 7740 Revised from
CARE BBB (SO)
Grand Auto Udyog Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 170 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 170 Assigned
-Non-fund based @
@ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated
CARE AA-/ CARE A1+)
Kairali Granites LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83.9 Reaffirmed
[Reduced from Rs.8.58 crore]
Laxmi Cotspin Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Nsp Bvsr Kp Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 190 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(reduced from 32.90 CR)
Nsp Variegate Pp Road Projects Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 66.5 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(reduced from 11.08 CR)
Nsp Variegate Rg Road Projects Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 44.5 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(reduced from 7.42 CR)
Nspr Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 85 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 6 cr)
Nspr Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 415 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
(Enhanced from 14 cr)
Sambaragi Traders Bk Fac - - Suspended
Selene Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA-(SO) 1580 Revised from
CARE A+(SO)
[Enhanced from Rs.150 crore] backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real
Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+)
Subhash Kabini Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 637 Reaffirmed
[Reduced from Rs.68.13 crore]
The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II - - Withdrawn
Bonds (Series I)
The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE BBB- 418 Revised from
Bonds (Series III) CARE BBB
Yashoda Krishna Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - - Withdrawn
Yashoda Krishna Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 17 CR)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
