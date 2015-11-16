Nov 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Fresh Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A4 Ace Tyres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 66.3 Revised from CARE A2 Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ace Tyres Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL - - Withdrawn & Standby Line Of Credit Grand Auto Udyog Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Reaffirmed Kairali Granites ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Tyres Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE A 100 Revised from CARE A- Akshaya Signature Homes Pvt Ltd NCD CARE C 800 Assigned Issue (Proposed) Amrit Fresh Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 161.6 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 19.00 CR) Cosmopolitan Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Reaffirmed Geeta Refinery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gmr Energy Ltd NCD CARE BBB-(SO) 7740 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Grand Auto Udyog Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 170 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 170 Assigned -Non-fund based @ @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) Kairali Granites LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83.9 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.8.58 crore] Laxmi Cotspin Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nsp Bvsr Kp Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 190 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 32.90 CR) Nsp Variegate Pp Road Projects Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 66.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 11.08 CR) Nsp Variegate Rg Road Projects Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 44.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 7.42 CR) Nspr Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 85 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6 cr) Nspr Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 415 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (Enhanced from 14 cr) Sambaragi Traders Bk Fac - - Suspended Selene Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA-(SO) 1580 Revised from CARE A+(SO) [Enhanced from Rs.150 crore] backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) Subhash Kabini Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 637 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.68.13 crore] The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II - - Withdrawn Bonds (Series I) The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE BBB- 418 Revised from Bonds (Series III) CARE BBB Yashoda Krishna Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - - Withdrawn Yashoda Krishna Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 17 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)