Nov 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avaya Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 747.5 Revised from
CARE A4
Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.0.60 crore)
Gujarat Foils Ltd ST Bk Fac (for CARE A3+ 1050 Reaffirmed
MSP operations)
(Enhanced from Rs. 50 crore)
Hindys Lab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 160 Assigned
Ideas Engineers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.4.25 crore)
Indore Composite Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120.8 Revised from
CARE A4+
(enhanced from Rs.6 crore)
Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned
Sky Cotex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 41 Revised from
CARE A4+
Soktas India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Suyash Engineering Company ST Bk Fac - CARE A4 30 Assigned
Non-fundbased
Variety Polyesters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38.5 Assigned
Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Welspun India Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avaya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 450 Revised from
CARE BB
Bandhan Bank Ltd Bk Fac/ NCD/ - - Withdrawn
subordinated tier
II bonds
Bandhan Bank Ltd Unsecured CARE A 1600 Assigned
Subordinated Tier
II NCD*
*Aforementioned rated facilities of BBL have been transferred to the company from Bandhan
Financial Services Ltd.(BFSL) pursuant to the Business Transfer Agreement whereby the entire
assets/liabilities of BFSL stands transferred to BBL. Accordingly, the outstanding ratings for
such facilities/instruments of BFSL (rated CARE A+/CARE A) stands withdrawn.
Bandhan Bank Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A+ 10000 Assigned
*Aforementioned rated facilities of BBL have been transferred to the company from Bandhan
Financial Services Ltd.(BFSL) pursuant to the Business Transfer Agreement whereby the entire
assets/liabilities of BFSL stands transferred to BBL. Accordingly, the outstanding ratings for
such facilities/instruments of BFSL (rated CARE A+/CARE A) stands withdrawn.
Bandhan Bank Ltd Secured NCD Issue* CARE A+ 600 Assigned
*Aforementioned rated facilities of BBL have been transferred to the company from Bandhan
Financial Services Ltd.(BFSL) pursuant to the Business Transfer Agreement whereby the entire
assets/liabilities of BFSL stands transferred to BBL. Accordingly, the outstanding ratings for
such facilities/instruments of BFSL (rated CARE A+/CARE A) stands withdrawn.
Calyx Telecommunication Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69.8 Revised from
CARE B+
(enhanced from Rs.6.82 crore)
Glisten Gold Collections Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1392.4 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 133.93 crore)
Haryana Hacthery LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned
Hindys Lab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220 Assigned
Ideas Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.3.00 crore)
Indore Composite Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 173.5 Revised from
CARE BB+
Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
K. Girdharlal International Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6000 Reaffirmed
Mantena Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Revised from
CARE BB+
(enhanced from 30 Cr)
Mantena Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 300 Assigned
CARE A3
Orange Mamatkheda Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5351.3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 537.17 Cr)
Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25 Assigned
Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 110 Assigned
CARE A4+
Sanshu Green Corn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 144.1 Revised from
CARE B
Shri Ambica Polymer Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sky Cotex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 838.2 Revised from
CARE BB+
[Reduced from 88.42 Cr]
Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300.7 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 36.67 Cr)
Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 200 Reaffirmed
CARE A4+
STCI Finance Ltd. NCDs CARE AA 12000 Reaffirmed
Suyash Engineering Company LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BB- 25 Assigned
Variety Polyesters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned
Varp Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 56 Assigned
Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1371.1 Reaffirmed
Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 6250 Reaffirmed
CARE A1+
[Reduced from Rs.150 crore]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
