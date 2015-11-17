Nov 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avaya Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 747.5 Revised from CARE A4 Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.0.60 crore) Gujarat Foils Ltd ST Bk Fac (for CARE A3+ 1050 Reaffirmed MSP operations) (Enhanced from Rs. 50 crore) Hindys Lab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 160 Assigned Ideas Engineers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4.25 crore) Indore Composite Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120.8 Revised from CARE A4+ (enhanced from Rs.6 crore) Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned Sky Cotex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 41 Revised from CARE A4+ Soktas India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Suyash Engineering Company ST Bk Fac - CARE A4 30 Assigned Non-fundbased Variety Polyesters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38.5 Assigned Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Welspun India Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avaya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 450 Revised from CARE BB Bandhan Bank Ltd Bk Fac/ NCD/ - - Withdrawn subordinated tier II bonds Bandhan Bank Ltd Unsecured CARE A 1600 Assigned Subordinated Tier II NCD* *Aforementioned rated facilities of BBL have been transferred to the company from Bandhan Financial Services Ltd.(BFSL) pursuant to the Business Transfer Agreement whereby the entire assets/liabilities of BFSL stands transferred to BBL. Accordingly, the outstanding ratings for such facilities/instruments of BFSL (rated CARE A+/CARE A) stands withdrawn. Bandhan Bank Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A+ 10000 Assigned *Aforementioned rated facilities of BBL have been transferred to the company from Bandhan Financial Services Ltd.(BFSL) pursuant to the Business Transfer Agreement whereby the entire assets/liabilities of BFSL stands transferred to BBL. Accordingly, the outstanding ratings for such facilities/instruments of BFSL (rated CARE A+/CARE A) stands withdrawn. Bandhan Bank Ltd Secured NCD Issue* CARE A+ 600 Assigned *Aforementioned rated facilities of BBL have been transferred to the company from Bandhan Financial Services Ltd.(BFSL) pursuant to the Business Transfer Agreement whereby the entire assets/liabilities of BFSL stands transferred to BBL. Accordingly, the outstanding ratings for such facilities/instruments of BFSL (rated CARE A+/CARE A) stands withdrawn. Calyx Telecommunication Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69.8 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from Rs.6.82 crore) Glisten Gold Collections Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Gujarat Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1392.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 133.93 crore) Haryana Hacthery LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Hindys Lab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220 Assigned Ideas Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3.00 crore) Indore Composite Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 173.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended K. Girdharlal International Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6000 Reaffirmed Mantena Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 30 Cr) Mantena Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 300 Assigned CARE A3 Orange Mamatkheda Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5351.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 537.17 Cr) Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25 Assigned Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 110 Assigned CARE A4+ Sanshu Green Corn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 144.1 Revised from CARE B Shri Ambica Polymer Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sky Cotex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 838.2 Revised from CARE BB+ [Reduced from 88.42 Cr] Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 36.67 Cr) Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 200 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ STCI Finance Ltd. NCDs CARE AA 12000 Reaffirmed Suyash Engineering Company LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BB- 25 Assigned Variety Polyesters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Varp Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 56 Assigned Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1371.1 Reaffirmed Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 6250 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ [Reduced from Rs.150 crore] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)