Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Finechem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 15 Reaffirmed Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Family Credit Ltd CP CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Genus Innovation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 780 Revised from CARE A3+ [Enhanced from Rs.55 CR] Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Leasing & Financial CP issue / ST CARE A1+ 4750 Reaffirmed Services Ltd. debt programme Innovative Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 236.5 Reaffirmed Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdCP / STD CARE A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 2.50 CR) Rambal Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45 Assigned Sobha Ltd ST Bk Fac- NFB - WCCARE A2+ 4000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.125.0 crore) Tamboli Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 27 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 4.85 CR) Virdev Intermediates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Omaxe Ltd Medium-term CARE BBB(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed instruments-FD LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Finechem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 520.3 Reaffirmed Adilabad Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2885.8 Assigned Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended Arunachala Spinning Mills India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Ltd [Reduced from Rs.13.11 crore] Arunachala Spinning Mills India Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 20 Reaffirmed Ltd CARE A4 Bmm Cements Ltd LT Fac^ CARE BBB-(SO) 3000 Assigned ^ proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrecoverable corporate guarantee to be provided by Sagar Cements Limited. Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 113.9 Assigned Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 25 Assigned A4 Eltus Commodities Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd LT Fac (Tier II) CARE BBB- 200 Assigned F Lanco Babandh Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 83440 Reaffirmed F Lanco Babandh Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 7500 Assigned Family Credit Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AA+ 23000 Reaffirmed Programme Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 750 Reaffirmed Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 935 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 81.71 CR) Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 6215 Reaffirmed CARE A3 (reduced from 633.29 CR) Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 4.4 Revised from CARE B+ Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4120 Revised from CARE B+ / Reaffirmed Genus Innovation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 422.5 Revised from CARE BBB [Enhanced from Rs.5.12CR] Genus Innovation Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 320 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB/ CARE A3+ [Enhanced from Rs.30 CR] Hubtown Bus Terminal (Adajan) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 416.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 50.00 CR) Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 9000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD CARE AAA 47165.4 Reaffirmed Services Ltd. Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 68.5 Reaffirmed Services Ltd. Infrastructure Leasing & Financial PS CARE AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd. Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Services Ltd. Innovative Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1579.5 Reaffirmed Ishwar Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.3 Assigned Jwalaji Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 167.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15 CR) Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 214.4 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdPerpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 105000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdNCD CARE AA+ 85000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdInfrastructure CARE AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Bonds L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdInfrastructure CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Bonds Millenium Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55.1 Reaffirmed Millenium Marbles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 Ntpc Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AAA 650000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 57,577.25 CR) Omaxe Ltd Proposed NCD* - - Withdrawn *Proposed NCDs aggregating to Rs.50 crore were rated CARE BBB (SO) In-principle. Since the company has not placed the issue, the same has been withdrawn at the request of the company and as per CARE's withdrawal policy Omaxe Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10400 Reaffirmed Omaxe Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1600 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Omaxe Ltd NCD CARE BBB(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 12000 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 8500 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier I Bonds Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier II Bonds Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 22000 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Compliant Tier II Bonds Palogix Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 77 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 10.41 CR) Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 45 Reaffirmed A4+ Rambal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 139.3 Assigned Sant Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58 Assigned Sant Autozone Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.6 Assigned Shyam Tea Plantation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 69 Assigned Sobha Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE A 18351.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.289.3 crore) Sobha Ltd LT Bk Fac-FB-WC CARE A 5404.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.365.0 crore) State Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 107219.9Reaffirmed (Reduced from 14,204.99 CR) *Rated amount has been reduced due to redemption of some of the instruments. State Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 160164 Reaffirmed State Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 21650 Reaffirmed State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) Tamboli Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 195.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.91 CR) Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 84 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 11.32 CR) Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 25 Revised from A4+ CARE BB- / Reaffirmed (Reduced from 3.00 CR) Virdev Intermediates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 139.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.49 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 