Nov 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banswara Syntex Ltd ST Bk FacNon Fund CARE A3 780 Revised from based CARE A3+ Brahmaputra Carbon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Etg Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A3 1207.6 Assigned based) Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 72.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.86 CR) Gurdaspur Sugar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3* 5 Assigned *The above ratings are placed on 'credit watch' on account of uncertainty with regard to extension of special dispensation from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for classification of account as standard asset in the books of its banks which is dependent upon change of management control within the stipulated time period and uncertainty regarding settlement of pending Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) liability. CARE will take a view on the ratings once the exact implications of the above event on the credit risk profile of HPL are clear. Hansraj Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Magnum Estates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A3 213.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.85 CR) Magnum Sea Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A3 603 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 34.3 CR) Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 242 Reaffirmed Neo Carbon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Panchmahal Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 920 Revised from CARE A3 Rishi Fibc Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 170.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15.86 crore) Senthilkumar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40.9 Reaffirmed Shiva Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Revised from CARE A3 Taraka Rama Rao Memorial Cancer ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Revised from Foundation & Research Centre CARE A4+ Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 400 crore) The Sandesh Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Vadilal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A 77.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banswara Syntex Ltd FD CARE BBB(FD) 300 Revised from CARE BBB+(FD) Magnum Estates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 132 Reaffirmed Magnum Sea Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 48.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.01 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Act Plast Paints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 117.2 Revised from CARE BB [Enhanced from Rs.3.85 crore] Anaya Gems Inc LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB 2626 Revised from CARE BBB- Antrix Diamond Exports Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 3600 Revised from A4 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Arex Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Assigned Arex Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 45 Assigned A3+ Banswara Global Ltd Bk Fac - - Assigned Fabrics India Ltd). Banswara Syntex Ltd LT Bk FacTerm loan CARE BBB 3129.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ Banswara Syntex Ltd LT Bk FacFund basedCARE BBB 5000 Revised from CARE BBB+ Brahmaputra Carbon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 470 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.00 crore) Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 7138 Assigned Digboi Carbon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Etg Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 64 Assigned Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd LT debt programme^ CARE AAA 16000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1100 crore) ^including long term bank facilities and Non Convertible Debentures (NCD). Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd NCD CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1.7 Reaffirmed Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 180 Reaffirmed CARE A4 (enhanced from 16.50 CR) Guwahati Carbon Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB+ 264 Reaffirmed Guwahati Carbon Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-* 145 Assigned *The above ratings are placed on 'credit watch' on account of uncertainty with regard to extension of special dispensation from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for classification of account as standard asset in the books of its banks which is dependent upon change of management control within the stipulated time period and uncertainty regarding settlement of pending Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) liability. CARE will take a view on the ratings once the exact implications of the above event on the credit risk profile of HPL are clear. Bank of India (RBI) fo Hansraj Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 23 Assigned Kotak Capital Protection Oriented Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs(so)- Assigned Fundseries 3 Capital Protection Oriented Fund Kotak Capital Protection Oriented Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs(so)- Assigned Fundseries 4 Capital Protection Oriented Fund Laxmiraj Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 520 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 38.50 CR) Malwa Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 9# Revised from CARE BBB(SO) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Dee Development Engineers Limited (rated CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+ ). Ndtv Convergence Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)* 300 Reaffirmed *backed by the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from New Delhi Television Ltd (rated CARE A- , CARE A1 ) Neo Carbon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Panchmahal Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Revised from CARE BBB- Precision Automation And Robotics LT Bk Fac CARE A- 630.3 Reaffirmed India Ltd (reduced from 78.09 CR) Precision Automation And Robotics LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 1978 Reaffirmed India Ltd CARE A2 (enhanced from 192.00 CR) Rice Lake Weighing Systems India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 159.6 Reaffirmed Rice Lake Weighing Systems India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Rishi Fibc Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 840.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.54.79 crore) Senthilkumar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 309.8 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.32.20 crore] Shiva Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 454.4 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 46.00 CR) Taraka Rama Rao Memorial Cancer LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 494.9 Revised from Foundation & Research Centre CARE BB+ (reduced from 61.33 CR) The Sandesh Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 600 Reaffirmed Vadilal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 443.3 Assigned Whitelotus Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 270.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 24.85 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 