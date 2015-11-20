Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chandra Bhagat Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned LSR Fab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd Proposed STD CARE A1+ 250 Assigned programme (including CP issue)* *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Radheyshyam Agrawal ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Revised from CARE A4 Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sunita Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 99.5 Assigned Tmt Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 550 Revised from CARE A3 Volt-Age Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Basel III CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier I Perpetual Bonds issue Bank Of Baroda Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bank Of Baroda Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bank Of Baroda Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 19117 Reaffirmed Chandra Bhagat Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 220 Assigned Dena Bank Additional Tier I CARE A+ 10000 Revised from Perpetual CARE AA- Bonds (Basel III Complaint) Dena Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA 14000 Revised from Bonds (Basel CARE AA+ II Compliant) Dena Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA 8000 Revised from (Basel III CARE AA+ Compliant) Dena Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 1250 Revised from (Basel CARE AA II Compliant)@ @ CARE has rated the aforesaid Perpetual Bonds (basel II) one notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds in view of their increased sensitiveness to the Dena Bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital-raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The ratings factor in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in hybrid instruments. Gati Infrastructure Bhasmey Power Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 2853.4 Revised from Ltd CARE D (enhanced from 100 CR) Lsr Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 102.7 Revised from CARE BB Lsr Fab Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 85 Revised from A4+ CARE BB / Reaffirmed Microplast Polytex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 145 Reaffirmed Patna Highway Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 8460 Revised from CARE BB Pravara Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1916.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Radheyshyam Agrawal LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Revised from CARE BB S.K. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79 Reaffirmed Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar LT Bk Fac CARE B- 2657.9 Revised from Factory Ltd CARE D Shivom Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 450 Revised from CARE BBB- Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 270 Reaffirmed Sunita Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Assigned The Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual Bond CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Hybrid Bond CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD-I CARE AA 2100 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD-II CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed Tmt Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 757.5 Revised from CARE BBB- [Reduced from 76.60 CR ] Utkal Alumina International Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 7000 Reaffirmed A2+ Utkal Alumina International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 47875* Revised from CARE AA+(SO) (Reduced from 5,000 CR) *The ratings are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Hindalco Industries Limited. (rated CARE AA/ Volt-Age Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 