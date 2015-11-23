Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Azure Sunshine Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 62 Assigned Emami Agrotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 29035 Reaffirmed Housing And Urban Development ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development ST Debt/CP CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34 Reaffirmed Ongc Tripura Power Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8470 Reaffirmed Power Structures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac (LC/BG) CARE A1 3250 Reaffirmed The Ruby Mills Ltd Non-FB - STBG/LC CARE D 128 Revised from CARE A4 3F Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - LOC CARE A2 4085 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 298.50CR) 3F Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - FB and CARE A2 3007 Reaffirmed Non-FB (enhanced from 139.70CR) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Industries Ltd Medium Term Fixed CARE BBB+ (FD) 620 Reaffirmed Deposits Housing And Urban Development Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) 30000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Autocomps LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115.8 Revised from CARE BB- (Enhanced from 9.75cr) Azure Sunshine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25 Assigned Azure Sunshine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 948.8 Assigned Azure Sunshine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1173.5 Assigned Azure Sunshine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2363.1 Assigned C N S Hospital Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 470 Assigned A4+ Emami Agrotech Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 3267 Reaffirmed G.P. Wire & Cable Industries Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Housing And Urban Development LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (05-06) CARE AAA 8090 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (06-07) CARE AAA 6405 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (11-12) CARE AAA 56674 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (12-13) CARE AAA 29013.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (13-14) CARE AAA 56871.2 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds - Tax CARE AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Free (15-16) Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds CARE AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationLT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO)* 1800 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd * based on credit enhancement in the form of a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationLT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO)* 2200 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd * based on credit enhancement in the form of a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationNCD CARE AA- (SO)* 4000 Outstanding Co. Ltd * based on credit enhancement in the form of a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationLT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB+ 1910.7 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationLT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB+ 2456.7 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationLT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB+ 4558.2 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Minerva Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.9 Reaffirmed Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk FacBG - - Withdrawn #the rating assigned to short-term bank facility (Bank Guarantee) has been withdrawn since the company has surrendered the said facility and there is no outstanding under the facility. Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 271.4 Reaffirmed Navin Cotton Fiber LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ongc Tripura Power Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 31380 Reaffirmed Power Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5960 Reaffirmed Power Structures Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1191 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 20301.5 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE A14250 Reaffirmed (CC/PC/Bill Discounting) The Ruby Mills Ltd FB - LT-TL CARE D 2626.2 Revised from CARE BB- The Ruby Mills Ltd FB - LT-CC CARE D 230 Revised from CARE BB- 3F Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB+ 3424.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 247.32CR) 3F Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac - BGsCARE BBB+/CARE 100 Reaffirmed A2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 