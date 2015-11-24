Nov 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Jyoti Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1143.3 Reaffirmed Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Steelcast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed T.C. Terrytex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 240 Assigned Uic Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 196.5 Revised from CARE A4 Urc Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3960 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 321 CR) Vtc Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bothe Windfarm Development Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 9210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 867 crore) Chemietron Cleantech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.6 Assigned Chemietron Cleantech Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 10 Assigned CARE A4 Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 168 Assigned Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 12 Assigned CARE A4 Falling Waters LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 112.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35 CR) Jyoti Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4423.9 Reaffirmed Jyoti Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 4855.5 Reaffirmed Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 112.3 Reaffirmed Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahatma Phule Charitable Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Om Oil Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Pratibha Milk Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Rose Flower Company (Papers) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105 Assigned Sipping Spirits Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.5 Revised from CARE BB Srinivas Fine Arts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Steelcast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 642.9 Reaffirmed Steelcast Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 605.1 Reaffirmed CARE A3 T.C. Terrytex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1493.5 Assigned Thoppil Contractors (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12 CR) Thoppil Contractors (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 150 Assigned CARE A4 Uic Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2502.6 Revised from CARE B- Urc Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2203.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 176.66 CR) Vtc Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at