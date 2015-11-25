Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquatech Infra Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3029.7 Revised from CARE A2+ Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 164.8 Reaffirmed Punjab Sugars And Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Rajgad Sahkari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Revised from CARE A4+ [Reduced from Rs.38 crore] Shree Ambica Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Engineering Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Revised from CARE A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BBB+ (FD) 450 Revised from programme CARE A (FD) (enhanced from 40CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquatech Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Reaffirmed Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1268.2 Reaffirmed Foodworld Supermarkets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Assigned Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3843.4 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 307.73CR) Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 1019.2 Revised from A3+ CARE A-/A2+ (enhanced from 64.7CR) Jsw Steel Holding (Usa) Inc. LT Bk Fac CARE AA@ 5200 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL) to the lenders of JSW Steel holding (USA) Inc. Koyili Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 142.5 Assigned Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 309.6 Revised from CARE BB- Nupur Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 500 Assigned Nv International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1900 Revised from CARE BB- [Increased from Rs. 170 crore] Pn Clean Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ 1032.9 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Essel Infraprojects Limited (rated CARE BBB+/ A3+). Pn Clean Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ 497.4 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by EsselInfraprojects Limited (rated CARE BBB+/ A3+). Rajgad Sahkari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 300 Assigned Shree Ambica Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 98.5 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Engineering Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 370 Revised from CARE BB+ Siddhartha Engineering Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 780 Revised from A3 CARE BB+/CARE A4+ Soneera Jewellery Manufacturers Bk Fac - - Suspended Visa Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 19640 Revised from CARE B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)