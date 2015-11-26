Nov 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Choudhary Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Encore Projects Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned General Securities & Information ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Services Pvt. Ltd. (Enhanced from 11.50CR) K.Ramachandra Rao Transmission And ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1990 Assigned Projects Pvt Ltd Kalapurna Steel & Engineering Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 316.5 Reaffirmed Navin Fluorine International Ltd Non-FBL CARE A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed Navin Fluorine International Ltd CP CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Navin Fluorine International Ltd Standalone CP CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Rsk Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20.4 Revised from CARE D S.S. Engineering Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Samman Lal Sher Singh Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 502.5 Reaffirmed Tyre Technocrats (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Win-Stone Industries (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE C 6 Revised from CARE D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Televentures Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Choudhary Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Encore Projects Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75.6 Assigned Encore Projects Pvt. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 13.5 Assigned A4 Gangavaram Port Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 15828.1 Revised from CARE A+ General Securities & Information LT Bk Fac CARE BB 45 Reaffirmed Services Pvt. Ltd. (Enhanced from 3.50CR) Genesis Institute Of Medical Sciences LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 400 Assigned Pvt Ltd K.Ramachandra Rao Transmission And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd [enhanced from 15 CR] Kalapurna Steel & Engineering Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Kay Vee Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed Kerala Police Housing Co-Operative LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed Society Ltd [enhanced from 26.73CR] Kriti Nutrients Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 476.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Kriti Nutrients Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 200 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 M.K. Mathivathanan LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Assigned Milan Developers And Builders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Navin Fluorine International Ltd TL CARE AA 400 Revised from CARE AA- Navin Fluorine International Ltd FBL CARE AA 850 Revised from CARE AA- Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 42.1 Reaffirmed Rsk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3 Revised from CARE D Rsk Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 40 Revised from A4 CARE D S.S. Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Reaffirmed Samman Lal Sher Singh Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 215 Assigned Sanjiv Prakashan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 194.8 Reaffirmed Shri Laxman Education Trust Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Swiss Pharma Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Tyre Technocrats (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 223.6 Reaffirmed Vatika Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4490 Reaffirmed Vatika One Express City Pvt Ltd LT instrument- - - Withdrawn Proposed NCD* *Proposed NCDs aggregating to Rs.100 crore were rated CARE BB (SO). Since the company has not placed the issue, the same has been withdrawn at the request of the company and as per CARE s withdrawal policy. Vatika One Express City Pvt Ltd LT instrument-NCD CARE BB 721.8 Reaffirmed Vatika Sovereign Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- (SO) 1190 Assigned Vatika Sovereign Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- (SO) 1750 Assigned Vinayak Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Win-Stone Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 142.6 Revised from CARE D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.