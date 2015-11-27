Nov 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavani Cotspin ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 14.8 Revised from CARE A4 Diamond Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 40.00] Eros International Media Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1290 Revised from CARE A1+ Eros International Media Ltd CP /ST Debt (STD) CARE A2+ 2000 Revised from CARE A1+ Swami Devi Dyal Hi-Tech Education ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Academy LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Infra And Agri Business Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Amarnath Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B 64.5 Assigned Aryans Educational And Charitable Bk Fac - - Suspended Trust Asian Lakto Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhavani Cotspin LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 333.1 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 13.51 CR) Bhavani Cotspin LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 40 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Diamond Exports LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 135 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 20.20 CR] Diamond Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Eagle Infra India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Assigned Eagle Infra India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 300 Assigned CARE A3+ Eros International Media Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2659.9 Revised from CARE AA- Eros International Media Ltd Proposed NCD CARE A 7500 Revised from CARE AA- Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads LtdProposed LT NCD CARE AAA (SO) 6000 Assigned issue Madhya Pradesh Jaypee Minerals Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn MP Jaypee Coal Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE AA- (SO) 390 Assigned TL(ECB)* * The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by NRB Bearings Limited. NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Working Capital Loan Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd NCD CARE B 2100 Reaffirmed Sanmati Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shiva Satya Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 416.3 Reaffirmed Swami Devi Dyal Hi-Tech Education LT Bk Fac CARE B 17.4 Assigned Academy -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)