US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Nov 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavani Cotspin ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 14.8 Revised from CARE A4 Diamond Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 40.00] Eros International Media Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1290 Revised from CARE A1+ Eros International Media Ltd CP /ST Debt (STD) CARE A2+ 2000 Revised from CARE A1+ Swami Devi Dyal Hi-Tech Education ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Academy LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Infra And Agri Business Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Amarnath Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B 64.5 Assigned Aryans Educational And Charitable Bk Fac - - Suspended Trust Asian Lakto Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhavani Cotspin LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 333.1 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 13.51 CR) Bhavani Cotspin LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 40 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Diamond Exports LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 135 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 20.20 CR] Diamond Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Eagle Infra India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Assigned Eagle Infra India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 300 Assigned CARE A3+ Eros International Media Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2659.9 Revised from CARE AA- Eros International Media Ltd Proposed NCD CARE A 7500 Revised from CARE AA- Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads LtdProposed LT NCD CARE AAA (SO) 6000 Assigned issue Madhya Pradesh Jaypee Minerals Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn MP Jaypee Coal Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE AA- (SO) 390 Assigned TL(ECB)* * The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by NRB Bearings Limited. NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Working Capital Loan Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd NCD CARE B 2100 Reaffirmed Sanmati Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shiva Satya Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 416.3 Reaffirmed Swami Devi Dyal Hi-Tech Education LT Bk Fac CARE B 17.4 Assigned Academy -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)