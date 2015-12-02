Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Grains Spirits Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 280 Reaffirmed Bengal Antibiotics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned D. K. Project Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 77.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.92 CR) Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 7750 Revised from CARE A1 Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A2+ 100 Revised from CP) programme* CARE A1 *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits Gmmco Ltd CP# CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50 CR) # Carved out of the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits. Maharashtra Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.00 CR) Master Linens Inc ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Shiva Texyarn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 851 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 287.53 CR] Swd Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.1 Reaffirmed Vadilal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 312.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.7.75 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Grains Spirits Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2268.6 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs. 60.82 crore] A. G. Enterprise Bk Fac - - Suspended Aadit Enterprise Bk Fac - - Suspended Arvee Laboratories India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bengal Antibiotics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52 Assigned Birla Sun Life Cash Plus CREDIT QUALITY - - Withdrawn Creino Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned D. K. Project Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 387.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 43.26 CR) Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5934.9 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from 485.18 CR) Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 6000 Revised from CARE A2+ CARE A / CARE A1 Glomet Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Indianoil Skytanking Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac- NonFB CARE AA 200 Revised from CARE AA- J. K. Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Maharashtra Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 780.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 60.58 CR) Maihar Alloys Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Revised from CARE B Master Linens Inc LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46.1 Assigned Pitambar Solvex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Polygenta Technologies Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT-TL #- - Withdrawn # Term loan has been fully repaid Polygenta Technologies Ltd NCD@ - - Withdrawn @ NCDs were not placed Polygenta Technologies Ltd Bk Fac-FB-LT-CC CARE C - Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.00 CR) Psc Pacific Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shantamani Enterprise Bk Fac - - Suspended Shiva Texyarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2387.4 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 287.53 CR ] Shiva Texyarn Ltd Lt/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 650 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ [Enhanced from 30 CR] Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE D 41.4 Revised from CARE B Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE D 180 Revised from CARE A4 Spm Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Revised from CARE B+ Stellar Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 596.1 Reaffirmed Swd Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 77.5 Revised from CARE BB- Vadilal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1131.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.44.33 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)