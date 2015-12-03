Dec 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Rubber Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 410 Reaffirmed Bharat Electrical Contractors & ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1710 Assigned Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Goel Scientific Glass Works Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Gold Plus Glass Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 375 Reaffirmed Honest Enterprise Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Jcc Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67.5 Assigned Mangalam Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 42 Reaffirmed Tt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2010 Reaffirmed Vizag Rebars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - - Withdrawn Agarwal Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BB 500 Revised from CARE BB- Asian Stainless Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Asianlak Health Foods Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bharat Electrical Contractors & LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Assigned Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Bla Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 125 Assigned Chd Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1285.7 Assigned Deekay Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Reaffirmed Deekay Impex LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 130 Reaffirmed A4 Deekay Pine Board Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Reaffirmed Deekay Pine Board Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 130 Reaffirmed A4 Ganeshgarhia Construction Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Goel Scientific Glass Works Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 41.8 Revised from CARE BB Gold Plus Glass Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3537.9 Revised from CARE B Honest Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 164 Reaffirmed Jcc Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Jindal Worldwide Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Long Term Bank Facilities LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54 Assigned Mangalam Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 106.5 Reaffirmed Paradise Lifespaces Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2000 Assigned Platinum Aac Blocks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Railway Corporation Ltd Proposed NCD/Bond CARE AAA 3000 Assigned Issue* *Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI) Shree Samleswari Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Sri Varadharaja Fruit Products Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Suspended Tt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1341.3 Reaffirmed Vizag Rebars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)