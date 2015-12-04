Dec 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astron Packaging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.16.00 crore) Budge Budge Refineries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2000 Assigned Cera Sanitaryware Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Core Chemicals (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.2 Reaffirmed Faith Automation Systems And Tooling ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jajoo Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed P. R. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 33 Assigned Rajshree Polypack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 24 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 5,000.00 crore) * Standalone Sbee Cables (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Assigned SE Forge Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 960 Revised from CARE D Seamec Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 12.73 crore) Seamec Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50 Assigned Umalaxmi Organics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Revised from CARE A3 Veer Metal Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astron Packaging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 540.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.25.06 crore) Brindavan Hydropower Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB 1200 Reaffirmed Budge Budge Refineries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Cera Sanitaryware Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 976.9 Revised from CARE AA- Cera Sanitaryware Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/ 270 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ Chaudhary Ingots Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 115 Revised from CARE BB- Consolidated Crop Protection Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Core Chemicals (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed Faith Automation Systems And Tooling LT Bk Fac CARE B 39 Assigned Pvt Ltd Indo Nabin Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 289.8 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.27.83 crore] Indo Nabin Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 1000 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Indraprastha Gas Ltd LT Bond Issue CARE AAA 4000 Reaffirmed (Proposed) Ireo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4000 Assigned (Proposed TL) Jajoo Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Reaffirmed Jitf Water Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Revised from CARE BBB Jitf Water Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 3000 Revised from CARE A3 CARE BBB Reclassified From LT to LT/ST Navdurga Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6.65 CR) P. R. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 245.5 Reaffirmed Paras Seeds Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT/ ST CARE AAA / 60000* Reaffirmed Borrowing CARE A1+ Programme for FY16 * includes short-term borrowing aggregating Rs.16,000 crore (enhanced from Rs.10,000 crore) as a sublimit to the total borrowing programme. Radheshyam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 110 Assigned CARE A4 Rai Singh Mahveer Singh Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rajshree Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 283.3 Reaffirmed Ram Nath Memorial Trust Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 201.5 Assigned Rohtak Hissar Tollway Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 9524 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Sbee Cables (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Se Forge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3926.5 Revised from CARE D Seamec Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/ 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 24.27 crore) CARE A1 Shiv-Om Sulz Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70.7 Reaffirmed Ssv Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 397 Reaffirmed Subh Laxmi Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 92.2 Assigned Suryavamsi Farms Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Team Universal Infratech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Technobit Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 73.2 Assigned Technobit Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B / 21 Assigned CARE A4 Umalaxmi Organics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 65 Revised from CARE A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Veer Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)