Dec 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.3 Reaffirmed Andhra Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from CARE A3 Dgn Faser Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO)@ 400 Revised from CARE A2+ (SO)@ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited (VHPL). Exel Rubber Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 351.5 Revised from CARE A1 Flora Marmo Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 189 Reaffirmed Greenpark Hotels And Resorts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4540 Revised from CARE A1+ Iqbal Ahmed Infra Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.5 Assigned Jaypee Cement Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from CARE A4 Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Revised from CARE A4 Nocil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Nuziveedu Swathi Coastal Consortium ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE A4 Nocil Ltd CP CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Orient Cement Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Orient Cement Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1500* Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Simplex Engineering & Foundry Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1100 Reaffirmed T & T Projects Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 700 Revised from CARE A3 Utkarsh Tubes And Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 293.1 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.69.31 crore] Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 130 Revised from CARE A2+ (SO) Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 171 Revised from CARE A2+ Venky'S India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 525 Revised from CARE A2+ Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Yuken India Ltd ST Bk FacNon-FB CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Tubes And Pipes Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 350 Revised from A3 CARE A3 [Reduced from Rs.66 crore] LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Power And Natural Resources LtBk Fac - - Suspended Andhra Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 8770 Revised from CARE BBB- Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46.7 Revised from CARE B+ Bala Industries & Entertainment Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120 Revised from CARE A- Bimla Rice International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80.5 Assigned Dgn Faser Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 45.6 Assigned Dgn Faser Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/CARE A47 Assigned Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)#303.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)# # backed by letter of comfort provided by Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)# 50 Revised from /CARE A3 (SO)# CARE BBB+(SO)#/ CARE A2(SO)# # backed by letter of comfort provided by Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited Enviro Control Associates (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Enviro Control Associates (India) Pvt LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A11140 Reaffirmed Ltd Exel Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac- Standby - - Withdrawn Line of Credit Exel Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE A+ 70 Revised from CARE A Flora Marmo Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 251.5 Revised from CARE B+ Greenpark Hotels And Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 727.3 Reaffirmed Havmor Restaurants Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 90 Reaffirmed Havmor Restaurants Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 60 Reaffirmed A3+ Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. ST Debt (including - - Withdrawn CP)@ @ carved out of working capital limits Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. ST Debt (including - - Withdrawn CP)@ @ carved out of working capital limits Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6140.4 Revised from CARE A+ Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. NCD CARE A- 2500 Revised from CARE A+ Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 910 Revised from CARE A+/A1+ Iqbal Ahmed Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 190 Assigned Jaypee Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 23129.4 Revised from CARE BB Kabir Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended Laxmi Keshav Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Mangalore Fishmeal And Oil Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 116.7 Assigned Mantena Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75.4 Revised from CARE BB- Navayuga Dichpally Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1778.7 Reaffirmed Nocil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1836.7 Reaffirmed Nuziveedu Swathi Coastal Consortium LT Bk Fac CARE D 510 Revised from CARE B+ Orient Cement Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE AA- 13540 Reaffirmed Palla Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Palla Vajara Kiran Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Pln Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Power Build Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 289 Reaffirmed Power Build Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 20 Reaffirmed A2+ Ram Ratna Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5CR) Ram Ratna Electricals Ltd Long -term/ST Bk CARE BB+/CARE 50 Reaffirmed Fac A4+ Revised From Care Bb- LT Bk Fac CARE B 129 Reaffirmed Rohit Iron And Steel India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sanvira Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1980 Reaffirmed Shree Fats & Proteins Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - Suspended Shri Tirupati Steel Cast Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BB 237 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.16.28 crore) Shri Tirupati Steel Cast Ltd LT Bk FacCC CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10 crore) Simplex Engineering & Foundry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Sunrise Electromelt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended T & T Projects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Revised from CARE BBB- The St Ratings Of Vilas Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac-Standby - - Withdrawn Line of Credit** **CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long-term bank facilities- Standby Line of Credit and Short-term bank facilities with immediate effect, as the company has surrendered the said facility and there is no amount outstanding against the same as on date. The St Ratings Of Vilas Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac** - - Withdrawn
**CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long-term bank facilities- Standby Line of Credit and Short-term bank facilities with immediate effect, as the company has surrendered the said facility and there is no amount outstanding against the same as on date. The St Ratings Of Vilas Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE A 20 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Tubes And Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 961.8 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.168.80 crore] Utkarsh Tubes And Pipes Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1975 Assigned A3 Uttara Foods & Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1740.3 CARE A- (SO)# # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited (VHPL) Uttara Foods & Feeds Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE D /CARE D 175 Revised from CARE A-(SO)#/ CARE A2+(SO)# # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited (VHPL) Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 60 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Vadilal Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB- (SO) 67.9 Assigned # Bank facilities are backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Vadilal Industries Limited (VIL; rated: CARE BBB- / CARE A3) Vadilal Enterprise Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac # CARE BBB- (SO) 2.4 Assigned /CARE A3 (SO) # Bank facilities are backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Vadilal Industries Limited (VIL; rated: CARE BBB- / CARE A3) Vadilal Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac @ ProCARE BBB - 70 Assigned (SO) @ Bank facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of VIL Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2535 Revised from CARE A- Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 8324 Revised from A3+ CARE A-/ CARE A2+ Venky'S India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3182.7 Revised from CARE A- Venky'S India Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 3850 Revised from A3+ CARE A-/ CARE A2+ Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 223.2 Assigned Yuken India Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BBB 230 Assigned Yuken India Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE BBB 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.