Dec 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.3 Reaffirmed
Andhra Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from
CARE A3
Dgn Faser Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned
Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO)@ 400 Revised from
CARE A2+ (SO)@
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Venkateshwara
Hatcheries Private Limited (VHPL).
Exel Rubber Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 351.5 Revised from
CARE A1
Flora Marmo Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 189 Reaffirmed
Greenpark Hotels And Resorts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 40 Reaffirmed
Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4540 Revised from
CARE A1+
Iqbal Ahmed Infra Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.5 Assigned
Jaypee Cement Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from
CARE A4
Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Revised from
CARE A4
Nocil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 800 Reaffirmed
Nuziveedu Swathi Coastal Consortium ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from
CARE A4
Nocil Ltd CP CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Orient Cement Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Orient Cement Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1500* Reaffirmed
*carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company
Simplex Engineering & Foundry Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1100 Reaffirmed
T & T Projects Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 700 Revised from
CARE A3
Utkarsh Tubes And Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 293.1 Reaffirmed
[Reduced from Rs.69.31 crore]
Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 130 Revised from
CARE A2+ (SO)
Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 171 Revised from
CARE A2+
Venky'S India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 525 Revised from
CARE A2+
Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned
Yuken India Ltd ST Bk FacNon-FB CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed
Utkarsh Tubes And Pipes Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 350 Revised from
A3 CARE A3
[Reduced from Rs.66 crore]
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhunik Power And Natural Resources LtBk Fac - - Suspended
Andhra Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 8770 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46.7 Revised from
CARE B+
Bala Industries & Entertainment Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120 Revised from
CARE A-
Bimla Rice International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80.5 Assigned
Dgn Faser Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 45.6 Assigned
Dgn Faser Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/CARE A47 Assigned
Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)#303.5 Revised from
CARE BBB+
(SO)#
# backed by letter of comfort provided by Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited
Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)# 50 Revised from
/CARE A3 (SO)# CARE
BBB+(SO)#/ CARE
A2(SO)#
# backed by letter of comfort provided by Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited
Enviro Control Associates (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Enviro Control Associates (India) Pvt LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A11140 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Exel Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac- Standby - - Withdrawn
Line of Credit
Exel Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE A+ 70 Revised from
CARE A
Flora Marmo Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 251.5 Revised from
CARE B+
Greenpark Hotels And Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 727.3 Reaffirmed
Havmor Restaurants Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 90 Reaffirmed
Havmor Restaurants Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 60 Reaffirmed
A3+
Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. ST Debt (including - - Withdrawn
CP)@
@ carved out of working capital limits
Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. ST Debt (including - - Withdrawn
CP)@
@ carved out of working capital limits
Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6140.4 Revised from
CARE A+
Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. NCD CARE A- 2500 Revised from
CARE A+
Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 910 Revised from
CARE A+/A1+
Iqbal Ahmed Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 190 Assigned
Jaypee Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 23129.4 Revised from
CARE BB
Kabir Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended
Laxmi Keshav Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned
Mangalore Fishmeal And Oil Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 116.7 Assigned
Mantena Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75.4 Revised from
CARE BB-
Navayuga Dichpally Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1778.7 Reaffirmed
Nocil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1836.7 Reaffirmed
Nuziveedu Swathi Coastal Consortium LT Bk Fac CARE D 510 Revised from
CARE B+
Orient Cement Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE AA- 13540 Reaffirmed
Palla Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned
Palla Vajara Kiran Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned
Pln Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned
Power Build Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 289 Reaffirmed
Power Build Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 20 Reaffirmed
A2+
Ram Ratna Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 5CR)
Ram Ratna Electricals Ltd Long -term/ST Bk CARE BB+/CARE 50 Reaffirmed
Fac A4+
Revised From Care Bb- LT Bk Fac CARE B 129 Reaffirmed
Rohit Iron And Steel India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sanvira Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1980 Reaffirmed
Shree Fats & Proteins Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - Suspended
Shri Tirupati Steel Cast Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BB 237 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.16.28 crore)
Shri Tirupati Steel Cast Ltd LT Bk FacCC CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.10 crore)
Simplex Engineering & Foundry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 550 Reaffirmed
Sunrise Electromelt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
T & T Projects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Revised from
CARE BBB-
The St Ratings Of Vilas Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac-Standby - - Withdrawn
Line of Credit**
**CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long-term bank facilities- Standby Line of
Credit and Short-term bank facilities with immediate effect, as the company has surrendered the
said facility and there is no amount outstanding against the same as on date.
The St Ratings Of Vilas Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac** - - Withdrawn
**CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long-term bank facilities- Standby Line of
Credit and Short-term bank facilities with immediate effect, as the company has surrendered the
said facility and there is no amount outstanding against the same as on date.
The St Ratings Of Vilas Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE A 20 Reaffirmed
Utkarsh Tubes And Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 961.8 Reaffirmed
[Reduced from Rs.168.80 crore]
Utkarsh Tubes And Pipes Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1975 Assigned
A3
Uttara Foods & Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1740.3 CARE A- (SO)#
# backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Venkateshwara
Hatcheries Private Limited (VHPL)
Uttara Foods & Feeds Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE D /CARE D 175 Revised from
CARE A-(SO)#/
CARE A2+(SO)#
# backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Venkateshwara
Hatcheries Private Limited (VHPL)
Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 60 Revised from
CARE A- (SO)
Vadilal Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB- (SO) 67.9 Assigned
# Bank facilities are backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Vadilal
Industries Limited (VIL; rated: CARE BBB- / CARE A3)
Vadilal Enterprise Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac # CARE BBB- (SO) 2.4 Assigned
/CARE A3 (SO)
# Bank facilities are backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Vadilal
Industries Limited (VIL; rated: CARE BBB- / CARE A3)
Vadilal Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac @ ProCARE BBB - 70 Assigned
(SO)
@ Bank facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee of VIL
Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2535 Revised from
CARE A-
Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 8324 Revised from
A3+ CARE A-/ CARE
A2+
Venky'S India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3182.7 Revised from
CARE A-
Venky'S India Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 3850 Revised from
A3+ CARE A-/ CARE
A2+
Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 223.2 Assigned
Yuken India Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BBB 230 Assigned
Yuken India Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE BBB 120 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.10 crore)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)